Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

The location of the London Pub, the location of a deadly shooting in Oslo, Norway, can be seen in this Google Maps image. The location of the London Pub, the location of a deadly shooting in Oslo, Norway, can be seen in this Google Maps image.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social