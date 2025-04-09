ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump backs down on global tariffs, raises tax rate on Chinese imports

By The Associated Press

Published

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Washington, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.