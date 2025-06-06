ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Eric Ham: As Trump’s anger boils over, Canada’s steel industry gets burned

By Eric Ham

Published

Former Canadian ambassadors to the U.S. Frank McKenna and Derek Burney discuss whether Canada should levy counter-tariffs against the U.S.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.