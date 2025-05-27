ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

ASEAN opens summit with Persian Gulf nations and China as U.S. threatens tariffs

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, greets Ruler of the UAE's Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.