Thousands of street parties celebrating coronation planned in U.K. today

LONDON -

The Coronation Big Lunch encouraged neighbours and communities to come together as part of the weekend festivities celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday.

The annual event, run by Eden Project Communities, is described as bringing “neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun” since 2009.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to make appearances on Sunday, with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending a Big Lunch at Cranleigh in Surrey; Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence heading to a community street party in Swindon, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie going to one in Chalfont St. Giles, Buckinghamshire.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen would not be participating in any of these celebrations. The Queen has been a patron of The Big Lunch since 2013.

An interactive map shows where some of the lunch parties will be taking place, not only in the U.K., but also in Canada, the U.S., Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Hungary, and Greece.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting one of the lunch events for guests including community heroes, Ukrainians forced to flee their homes, and their U.K. sponsors.

“Come rain or shine, thousands of friends and neighbours are coming together this weekend to put up the bunting, pour the tea and cut the cake at street parties and community events across the U.K.,” Sunak said in a statement.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will host the event at Downing Street, which will be adorned with bunting featuring the coronation emblem and the Union Jack flag.

The menu will feature food from across the U.K. including: Loch Duart salmon from Sutherland in Scotland; soda farl from Northern Ireland; beef from Gloucestershire in southwest England and ice cream from Chilly Cow based in Ruthin, Wales.

“I am proud to welcome Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and some incredible community heroes to Downing Street for our very own Coronation lunch to celebrate this historic moment,” he said.

“In England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland – and across our Overseas Territories and the wider Commonwealth – people are marking this momentous occasion in the spirit of unity and hope for the future.”

Then on Sunday evening, a special concert hosted by Hugo Bonneville will be held in Windsor with the castle as its backdrop, featuring performers such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Take That.

The concert will be attended by the King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family, with an audience of 20,000, including 10,000 winners of a public ballot.

The concert is expected to last somewhere between two and three hours, rain or shine, and to be seen in more than 100 countries around the world. Locations across the U.K. will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations, according to the coronation website.

Some of the members of the Royal Family will continue to attend community events on Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday in the U.K.

“Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”



A message from The King and… pic.twitter.com/wlPqQr7Nck — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 7, 2023

On Monday, members of the public are encouraged to take part in The Big Help Out, in tribute to the King’s public service, and get involved by volunteering in local community projects, with more than 30,000 organizations participating.

The aim of the event is to bring communities together and “create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.”

According to the latest ICM polling quoted by the Buckingham Palace spokesperson, 6.5 million people have said they are planning to take part in The Big Help Out.

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police said their coronation weekend policing, called Operation Golden Orb, continues, previously describing it as “one of the most important security operations” the country had planned.

Authorities are seen guarding London’s Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. (Mary Nersessian / CTV News)

On coronation day, dozens of arrests were made, which prompted some MPs and protesters to accuse authorities of stifling free speech.

Among the arrests was the head of the anti-monarchist group, Republic, who was detained Saturday morning before the planned Trafalgar Square demonstration.

Commander Karen Findlay defended the police response as being “proportionate” given that it was a “once in a generation” event they were policing.