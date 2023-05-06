Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition.
The sovereign became the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the Abbey in front of more than 2,200 invited guests at the congregation and millions more watching around the world.
While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments:
Catherine Middleton’s tribute to Diana
In a nod to her mother-in law, Diana, the new Princess of Wales made a touching tribute with her choice of accessories on Saturday.
The diamond and pearl drop earrings that Catherine Middleton wore to the coronation on Saturday once belonged to Diana, who was photographed wearing them multiple times.
Jewelry firm Collingwood gifted the earrings to Diana before her wedding to then-Prince Charles.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, also broke with tradition by wearing a floral headpiece rather than a tiara as part of her polished coronation look. Her husband, Prince William, is next in line to the throne as the eldest son of King Charles.
-Mary Nersessian
Star power at the coronation
You may have noticed some familiar faces in the crowd at Westminster Abbey. In fact, there was a constellation of stars, including actors Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, and Emma Thompson.
Some of the other celebrity guests seen at the ceremony were Australian singer Nick Cave and the award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, best known for his Broadway and West End musicals, who also wrote an anthem for the coronation.
Pop star Katy Perry and singer Lionel Richie, both of whom are scheduled to perform at the Coronation Concert in Windsor on Sunday, were also spotted in the Abbey congregation.
Perry, in a moment of “celebrities, they’re just like us,” was captured having trouble finding her seat at the Abbey.
She also drew attention for her lilac ensemble and matching large hat, with the online peanut gallery speculating those sitting behind her had trouble seeing around it.
And according to the milliner with a royal warrant I spoke to earlier this week, selecting a hat for an occasion like this one also means taking into consideration the people around you.
-Mary Nersessian
Princess Anne's feather versus Prince Harry's face
Everyone was on the lookout for Prince Harry at today's coronation. There were rumours that he may not attend at all but attend he did, flanked by his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, alongside their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, respectively.
He sat in the third row but rather unfortunately right behind Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and her rather impressive hat. It was adorned with the plume of the Blues and Royals, whose uniform she was wearing.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits behind Princess Anne, Princess Royal in the first row. The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The plume was right in front of Prince Harry's face and keen observers on social media joked that it was a deliberate attempt to block him from the cameras, but we still managed to see his facial expressions throughout the service and his hasty exit as he headed back to California after the service.
-Afua Hagan
The South African opera singer who stole the show
Pretty Yende, the South African opera singer in the incredible yellow dress, was pretty amazing singing a brand new piece at the coronation. She performed “Sacred Fire,” by British composer Sarah Class at the ceremony and is the first African to sing a solo at any coronation.
Born in South Africa, she took up opera at the age of 16 and has described singing at the occasion as a "dream come true.” Yende studied at the South African School of Opera and has performed around the world.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive for their coronation at Westminster Abbey, in the background in yellow is singer Pretty Yende, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Yende's first encounter with King Charles III was when she was invited to perform at Windsor Castle by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra last year.
Some critics had called on her to boycott the coronation in protest at Britain’s colonial past. But she said: “I see each and every opportunity I get as a possibility for my gift to reconcile, to heal, to love, to give joy, to give hope and to give dreams for the future. We cannot change the past but each generation … with a small action can give hope for tomorrow.”
-Afua Hagan
The iconic balcony shot
Speculation ran rampant ahead of coronation about who would join the King and Queen for the famous balcony greeting, which would be the first time the Royal Family gathered there without Queen Elizabeth II.
But all the rumours were put to rest when Charles and Camilla emerged, waving to the crowds of well-wishers, surrounded by senior working royals.
Notably absent were King Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and his brother Prince Andrew.
Flanking them on either side were their event pages, Camilla’s standing next to her, while Charles’ stood by him, including his grandson Prince George. Some commentators remarked that they had expected the Prince and Princess of Wales to be flanking the newly crowned King and Queen instead, as the future of the monarchy.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Getty via AP)
Instead, they were off to the side, with their other two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
King Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, was not on the balcony although he was in attendance at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, albeit in the third row behind the working royals. He arrived at the coronation alone, with his wife Meghan staying back in California with their two children. Saturday, May 6 also marked the fourth birthday of his eldest child, Archie.
-Mary Nersessian
