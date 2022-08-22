Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor
The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.
Princes George and Louis, aged nine and four, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will all attend the private Lambrook School near Windsor from September, Kensington Palace said.
"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s," the palace said.
The announcement comes after long media speculation that the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wanted to move to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, a four-bedroomed property a short distance from the castle where the 96-year-old queen spends most of her time nowadays.
The BBC reported that the royals intended to keep their London home, an apartment at Kensington Palace which underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment when they moved in, as well as their Amner Hall country residence in eastern England.
Media reported that the move was designed to give the royal children as normal an upbringing as possible, as well as allowing William, the future king, to be near the aging monarch who has had a number of health issues in the last year.
The children's new school, where annual fees cost up to 21,000 pounds (CA$32,252) per pupil, boasts its own nine-hole golf course in its 52 acres of grounds, home to an orchard with pigs, chickens, rabbits, bees and lambs.
"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," its headmaster Jonathan Perry said in a statement.
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Philippa Fletcher
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Three people killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash were teenage siblings: police
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state
A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox, a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the U.S.
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
Canada
-
Three people killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash were teenage siblings: police
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
-
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
World
-
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
Russia's top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow.
-
U.S., South Korea open biggest drills in years amid North Korea threats
The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defence posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.
-
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile U.S. visits
Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.
-
Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as the ousted premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.
-
Trial lawyers in England and Wales vote to strike indefinitely
Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely next month in a dispute over government funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening widespread disruption to court cases.
-
Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor
The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.
Politics
-
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Health
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
-
Calm in the chaos: Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous leader takes helm
Dr. Alika Lafontaine, who on Monday became the first Indigenous and youngest president of the Canadian Medical Association, says he wanted to be a surgeon for several years before he shadowed an anesthesiologist who told him he should consider that field instead.
Sci-Tech
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).
-
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, Second World War ships as waters fall
In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the 'Spanish Stonehenge' that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.
-
The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say
Faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites: A new study suggests the extinct shark known as a megalodon was an even more impressive superpredator than scientists realized before.
Entertainment
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
-
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Business
-
Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Canadian banks to report earnings amid rising interest rate environment
Canadian banks will give some insight into where they see the economy going when they start to report quarterly earnings this week.
Lifestyle
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say
If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. But don't worry: It's just 'splooting,' as officials say -- and it's perfectly healthy.
-
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.
-
Ford to appeal US$1.7B verdict in Georgia truck crash
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a US$1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.