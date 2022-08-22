Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File) Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social