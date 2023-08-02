Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after officers pulled over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then held an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
The driver of the car, her husband and one of the two children being driven by the Arkansas couple to a youth basketball tournament can all be heard sobbing on body camera video posted online by police in Frisco, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"We made a mistake," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement. "Our department will not hide from its mistakes. Instead, we will learn from them."
The video shows an officer pointing his handgun toward the Dodge Charger as he orders the driver to get out and walk backward toward officers with her hands raised. Also in the car were the woman's husband, their son and a nephew.
Police order one of the children to step out and lift his shirt. The driver's husband and the other child are told to stay inside and raise their hands through the open windows.
"I've never been in trouble a day of my life," the pleading driver says on the video. "This is scaring the hell out of me."
Frisco police acknowledged the traffic stop was caused by an officer misreading the car's license plate. As she saw it leaving a hotel in the city north of Dallas, the officer checked its license plate number as an Arizona tag. The car had an Arkansas license plate.
The officer who initiated the traffic stop told the driver she was pulled over because her license plate was "associated essentially with no vehicle."
"Normally, when we see things like this, it makes us believe the vehicle was stolen," the officer tells the crying woman on the body-camera video.
Frisco police said in their statement Friday that all the department's officers have received guidance stressing the need for accuracy when reporting information. The department said its review will aim to "identify further changes to training, policies and procedures" to prevent future mistakes.
A Frisco police spokesman, officer Joshua Lovell, said the department had no further comment Tuesday, citing the ongoing police review of the traffic stop. He declined to provide a copy of the police incident report to The Associated Press, saying a formal records request would have to be filed for the public information.
On the body-camera video released from the July 23 traffic stop, tensions are heightened briefly when the driver tells police she has a gun locked in her car's glove compartment.
"Occupants of the car, leave your hands outside the car. We know there is a gun in there," one of the officers holding a handgun shouts at the passengers. "If you reach in that car, you may get shot."
Civil rights lawyer David Henderson reviewed a video that showed part of the stop and told the Dallas Morning News he thinks the family was profiled, adding that he believes police violated the family's constitutional rights.
A Black woman having a firearm in her vehicle also may have played a role, he said.
"In cases I've seen involving people of colour who have a license to carry, as soon as they alert the police to the fact that they have a weapon, the police change drastically in terms of how they deal with them," Henderson said.
More than seven minutes pass before officers on the scene holster their weapons after recognizing their mistake and approach the car.
One of the children keeps his hands on the back of the car as the driver's husband gets out, telling the officers they're travellers from Arkansas and had just finished breakfast before their car was stopped.
"Listen, bro, we're just here for a basketball tournament," the sobbing man tells the officers. One of the children can also be heard crying as the man adds: "Y'all pulled a gun on my son for no reason."
The officers apologize repeatedly, with one saying they responded with guns drawn because it's "the normal way we pull people out of a stolen car." Another assures the family that they were in no danger because they followed the officers' orders.
"Y'all cooperate, nothing's going to happen," the officer says. "No one just randomly shoots somebody for no reason, right?"
The officer who initiated the traffic stop and was among those with guns drawn was also Black. She explains that when she checked the license plate, "I ran it as AZ for Arizona instead of AR" for Arkansas.
"This is all my fault, OK," the officer says. "I apologize for this. I know it's very traumatic for you, your nephew and your son. Like I said, it's on me."
The driver's husband is visibly shaken after police explain what happened.
He says that he dropped his phone after the car was pulled over. "If I would have went to reach for my phone, we could've all got killed."
The man then turns away from the officers, walks to the passenger side of the car and bows his head, sobbing loudly.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing N.S. youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after officers pulled over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then held an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canada
-
Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing N.S. youth
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a youth who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road early Wednesday morning.
-
N.L. premier's trip to billionaire's fishing lodge did not break rules: commissioner
A trip by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey to the lodge of a billionaire with significant energy interests in the province did not break ethics rules.
-
Wildfire north of Pemberton, B.C., triggers evacuation order; officials say situation 'critical'
Officials in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are urging people ordered to evacuate Tuesday due to a wildfire to leave immediately, describing the situation as "critical."
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
World
-
Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port on Romania border that is key to grain exports
Russian drones on Wednesday hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports.
-
European militaries evacuate foreign nationals from Niger as regional tensions rise after coup
Foreign nationals lined up outside an airport in Niger's capital Wednesday morning to wait for a French military evacuation flight, while a regional bloc continued talks about its response to the military coup that took place last week.
-
Pope Francis urges Europe to work for peace as he lands in Portugal for World Youth Day
Pope Francis challenged Europe to retake its role as a peacemaker and bridgebuilder as he arrived Wednesday in Portugal to open World Youth Day, hoping to inspire the next generation of Catholics to work together to combat conflicts, climate change and other problems facing the world.
-
The judge assigned to Trump's Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of U.S. Capitol rioters
The federal judge assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack fuelled by Trump's baseless claims of a stolen election. She has also ruled against him before.
-
Nervous NATO nations are beefing up security due to Wagner fighters across their borders in Belarus
NATO allies located along the alliance's eastern front are growing increasingly worried about the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus, where some have been deployed since a short-lived mutiny in Russia in June.
-
Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
A jury resumed deliberations Wednesday over the sentence for a gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, weighing the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
Politics
-
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
-
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Health
-
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
-
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
-
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk's social media company sues non-profit highlighting site's hate speech
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has sued a group of researchers, alleging their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.
-
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
Entertainment
-
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.
-
Mandy Moore’s son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. Here’s what that means
Actress Mandy Moore's son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.
-
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.
Business
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
-
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
Ahmed Salah grew anxious when he heard the news that Russia had suspended a crucial wartime grain deal. The bakery owner in Egypt's capital is concerned it could mean global food prices soar.
Lifestyle
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
-
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find 'inner strength'
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
Sports
-
Italians in tears after loss to South Africa knocks them out of Women's World Cup
Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women's World Cup.
-
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open.
-
Aaron Hernandez's brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say
Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
-
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.