MEDYKA, POLAND -- Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already fled their country to European Union and NATO neighbours Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Polish officials said at least 35,000 refugees had crossed its border with Ukraine since Thursday, when Russia launched its widely-condemned invasion. In Poland, even those without documents are being allowed to enter.

“I have a sister here, and some friends here,” a professor travelling with her two children told CTV National News correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian in Medyka, a Polish border town. “And then the next step, it will be Canada.”

The United Nations fears up to 5 million people could be displaced due to the conflict. Ukraine’s population is more than 44 million.

“There are more than 100,000 people who we estimate have left their homes and may be displaced inside the country,” UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said during a press conference Friday. “And we are also aware of several thousands who have crossed international borders in the region.”

Those leaving Ukraine say they are experiencing fear, uncertainty and guilt for leaving loved ones behind.

“The men have to fight,” a mother told Reuters in Slovakia. “And we and the children must leave.”

“We spent 12 hours at the pedestrian border,” a woman told Reuters from Romania. “There are a lot of people, and it’s very scary.”

Hungary has relaxed its tough stance on refugees to welcome Ukrainians, who are also arriving in Moldova, which is not a NATO or EU member and has its own Russia-backed separatist region to contend with. Ukraine also shares borders with Russia and Belarus, its northern neighbour, which was used as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.

In Medyka, Poland, the border remains open in both directions. While there, CTV News has seen Ukrainian men who live in Poland or other EU countries choose to cross back into Ukraine to help defend their country.