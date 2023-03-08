Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut Matsu islands' internet cables

A Taiwanese anti-air missile base with missile launchers seen on the left aimed towards mainland China's Fuzhou city's coast line in the background is seen from a hill top in Nangan, part of Matsu Islands, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai) A Taiwanese anti-air missile base with missile launchers seen on the left aimed towards mainland China's Fuzhou city's coast line in the background is seen from a hill top in Nangan, part of Matsu Islands, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social