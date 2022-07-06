Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

Revelers celebrate while waiting for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Revelers celebrate while waiting for the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social