Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence; 1 passenger dead, 7 critically injured

Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence en route on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, officials and the airline said.
"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We deeply apologize for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight," the airline said, adding it was working with Thai authorities to provide all necessary assistance.
The flight fell into an air pocket while the cabin crew was serving breakfast before it encountered turbulence, prompting the pilots to request an emergency landing, Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn told a press conference.
A 73-year-old British man died during the incident, likely due to a heart attack, he said. Seven people were critically injured with head injuries.
Eighteen people have been hospitalized and 12 are being treated in hospitals, Singapore Airlines said.
It was not immediately possible to reconstruct the incident from publicly available tracking data, but a spokesperson for FlightRadar 24 said it was analyzing data at around 07:49 GMT which shows the plane tilting upwards and return to its cruising altitude over the space of a minute.
A passenger who was on the flight told Reuters that the incident involved the sensation of rising then falling.
"Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling," Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student on board the flight told Reuters.
"Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it," he said.
An air mask hangs from the airplane's damaged ceiling. (Reuters)
Kittikachorn said most of the passengers he had spoken to had been wearing their seatbelts.
The spokesperson for FlightRadar 24 said with regard to data showing a drop in height, "our initial thinking is the turbulence event is prior to the standard descent from 37,000 to 31,000 feet. That appears to just be a flight level change in preparation for landing."
The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said.
Singapore news outlet CNA carried blurry pictures supplied by readers that it said appeared to be from the flight. They showed anxious passengers clinging to seats, with oxygen masks hanging from above, personal items strewn across the aisle and rubbish spilled on the floor of the cabin crew area.
Suvarnabhumi airport said the plane requested an emergency landing at 3:35 p.m. local time and landed at 3:51. Uninjured passengers disembarked and another aircraft will fly them onwards. The airline said it landed at 3:45.
Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the National Transportation Safety Board.
From 2009 through 2018, the U.S. agency found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.
Singapore Airlines, which is widely recognized as one of world's leading airlines and is a benchmark for much of the industry, has not had any major incidents in recent years.
Its last accident resulting in casualties was a flight from Singapore to Los Angeles via Taipei, where it crashed on Oct. 31, 2000 into construction equipment on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after attempting to take off from the wrong runway. The crash killed 83 of the 179 people on board.
Singapore Airlines has had seven accidents according to records by the Aviation Safety Network.
Boeing said it was in touch with Singapore Airlines and was ready to provide support. It referred further questions to the airline and local authorities.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one, and our thoughts are with the passengers and crew," it said.
(Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Lisa Barrington, Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Timour Azhari, Joanna Plucinska, Tim Hepher and Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday with a renewed call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign, this time over 'very partisan' and 'inflammatory' language used to promote an upcoming event.
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that if there's an unofficial frontrunner in the eventual race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, it has to be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
Statistics Canada says food prices drove inflation lower in April, with the cost of groceries rising 1.4 per cent compared with a year ago.
The Vatican has announced that the investigation it commissioned into allegations of sexual touching against Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix did not confirm any act constituting misconduct or abuse on the part of the Vatican.
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
A video posted to Donald Trump's account on his social media network included references to a “unified Reich” among hypothetical news headlines if he wins the election in November.
Russian forces have started the first stage of exercises that involve 'practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,' the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
A Greek judge dismissed a case Tuesday against nine Egyptian men accused of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year and sent shock waves through the European Union’s border protection and asylum operations, after a prosecutor told the court Greece lacked jurisdiction.
The alleged leaders of a suspected far-right plot to topple Germany's government went on trial on Tuesday, opening the most prominent proceedings in a case that shocked the country in late 2022.
The Associated Press on Tuesday said Israeli authorities had shut down its live camera feed showing Gaza and seized its equipment in what it decried as an 'abusive use by the Israeli government of the country’s new foreign broadcasters law.'
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday with a renewed call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign, this time over 'very partisan' and 'inflammatory' language used to promote an upcoming event.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet weighed in on a push from the International Criminal Court to prosecute his Israeli counterpart and others over the war in the Gaza Strip.
Canada has again sanctioned Russians and companies it says are supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms.
OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like Scarlett Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film 'Her.'
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid.
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
The organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores say they've decided to extend the boycott past May.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee as crowds, littering and climbers who try to rush too fast to the summit cause safety and conservation concerns at the picturesque stratovolcano.
Around 15,000 people passed through Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to mark the 19th annual Manito Ahbee Festival celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
For the first time since 2000, a swimmer from New Brunswick is heading to the Olympics.
Danny Jansen had a three-hit, five-RBI outing that included a two-run, seventh-inning homer in the Blue Jays 9-3 win against the Chicago White Sox 9-3 in the three-game series opener on Monday.
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
With less than five months until B.C.'s next provincial election, a new poll suggests housing is the key issue many voters are focusing on.
Drivers travelling along some mountain highway passes in southern B.C. are being warned to expect snow Tuesday.
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
A man in his 20s has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in a series of renovation frauds across the Toronto area.
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Donald Musselman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a hip-hop artist Markland Campbell in 2019.
The new Ottawa police hub in the Rideau Centre will open in early June, as the service launches a new plan intended to improve safety for residents, tourists and businesses in the tourist area.
OC Transpo will be suspending east-end service this evening to complete remedial work to the damaged concrete roof slab that has kept St. Laurent station closed since Friday, but remains confident the service can return to normal Wednesday.
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Among the many decisions mothers-to-be may encounter as they come closer to meeting their little bundles of joy is whether or not they should donate their baby's umbilical cord blood.
'It pays off to be independent,' proclaims a new video ad by the PQ -- in English -- as part of its sovereignty campaign.
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
There will be periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across the Maritimes this week.
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Point Douglas residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of their neighbourhood.
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city's police service.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for Regina and other parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
Police say an 18-year-old man from South Bruce has died following a crash near Durham.
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old man after police found a homemade firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
A 57-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident last month.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.