Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defence ties between the two countries.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Tu-95 bombers of the Russian air force and the Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea during an eight-hour mission.
As part of the drills, the Russian bombers for the first time landed in China and the Chinese bombers flew to an air base in Russia, the ministry said in a statement. It noted that the joint patrols weren't directed against any other country.
The exercise follows a series of joint drills intended to showcase a growing military co-operation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the United States.
In September, Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in a sweeping joint exercise with Russia. The manoeuvres marked the first time that China has sent forces from three branches of its military to take part in a single Russian drill, in what was described as a show of the breadth and depth of China-Russia military co-operation and mutual trust.
Defence co-operation between Moscow and Beijing has grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. China has pointedly refused to criticize Russia's actions, blaming the U.S. and NATO for provoking Moscow, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid the tensions with the U.S. that followed a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
Canada
-
Senators ask Governor General to strip Don Meredith of 'Honourable' title
Senators have voted to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to have their former colleague Don Meredith stripped of his "Honourable" title.
-
Statistics Canada to shed light on commuting habits, labour force dynamics
A new census release from Statistics Canada Wednesday is expected to shed light on how people got to work last year, and what kind of jobs they were doing.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
-
Forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter for Canadians
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
World
-
CTV News in Pakistan: Afghans forced out of their homeland now homeless
CTV National News Executive Producer Rosa Hwang shares what she witnessed during a visit to a refugee camp in Pakistan, where Afghan children live in flimsy tents set up in a park, without the basics like running water or enough food, with only their mothers for protection.
-
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past, residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
-
U.S. citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San Jose del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. Here's what we know about the investigation.
-
At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school in northern Afghanistan, says Taliban
A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.
-
Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrols over Pacific
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers on Wednesday flew a joint patrol over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close defence ties between the two countries.
-
Meghan and Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats, ex-counterterror chief says
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry faced 'disgusting and very real' threats from right-wing extremists, a former counterterrorism police chief has said.
Politics
-
RCMP investigating 'foreign actor interference activities,' Lucki says, prompting China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating 'broader foreign actor interference activities' in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are 'ongoing.'
-
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid Beijing's crackdown on COVID-19. He also says an Ottawa University should not have barred reporters from filming China's ambassador this week.
-
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
Health
-
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
-
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero COVID'
A campaign to vaccinate the elderly has sparked hopes China might roll back severe anti-virus controls that prompted protesters to demand President Xi Jinping resign, but the country faces daunting hurdles and up to a year of hard work before 'zero COVID' can end.
Sci-Tech
-
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.
-
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is cancelling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on 'The Daily Show.'
Business
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.88 billion compared with $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents.
-
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets are flat ahead of a highly anticipated speech by the chair of the Federal Reserve that may give clues about future interest rate hikes.
-
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
Lifestyle
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario will wake up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning.
-
Ten food trend predictions for 2023, according to Yelp
What trendy things will we be eating and drinking next year? Predictions for the top 10 food and beverage trends of 2023 were revealed recently by review site Yelp.
-
Royals head to Boston with environmental concerns in mind
The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II begins Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are.
Sports
-
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament "between 400 and 500" for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.
-
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.