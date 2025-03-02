ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Following Trump's lead, his allies lash out at Ukraine's Zelenskyy and suggest he may need to resign

By The Associated Press

Published

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy departs after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.