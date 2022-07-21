Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses.
Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband's body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building.
The bombardment came after Russia on Wednesday reiterated its plans to seize territories beyond eastern Ukraine, where the Russian military has spent months trying to conquer Ukraine's Donbas region, which is south of Kharkiv. It also followed Ukrainian attacks this week on a bridge the Russians have used to supply their forces in occupied areas near the country's southern Black Sea coast.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attacks early Thursday targeted one of the most crowded areas of the city, which had a prewar population of about 1.4 million.
"The Russian army is randomly shelling Kharkiv, peaceful residential areas, civilians are being killed," Terekhov said.
At the market, Sabina Pogorelets' desperate screams pierced the air as she begged Ukrainian police to let her embrace her husband, Adam, a vendor whose body was lying partly covered with cloth next to a small stall. A bloody wound could be seen on his head as policemen gently pulled his wife away so medical workers could take away his body.
"Please! I need to hold his hand!" Pogorelets cried.
Nearby, a man hugged his small daughter as he and other visitors stood in shock. Emergency teams treated at least two of the wounded in nearby ambulances.
"People started working little by little, they came out to sell things, and residents came here to buy things," Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police in the Kharkiv region. "And exactly this place was hit by Uragan rockets with cluster bombs to maximize the damage to people."
The cluster bombs claim could not be independently confirmed. AP journalists at the scene saw burned-out cars and a bus pierced by shrapnel.
The Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said four people were in grave condition and a child was among those wounded in the shelling. Russian forces also shelled wheat fields, setting them on fire, he said.
Elsewhere, Russian forces shelled the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight as well as the eastern cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, where two schools were destroyed, Ukrainian officials said. A man's body was recovered from the rubble of the school in Kramatorsk, and emergency workers say two more people were feared trapped there.
The scattered attacks illustrate broader war aims beyond Russia's previously declared focus on the Donbas region's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency Wednesday that Russia plans to retain control over more territory, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in southern Ukraine. Moscow's current strategy also envisions making gains elsewhere, Lavrov said.
Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said the current Russian offensive in Donetsk may result in the capture of the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut. But they noted that "Russian troops are now struggling to move across relatively sparsely-settled and open terrain. They will encounter terrain much more conducive to the Ukrainian defenders."
Richard Moore, the head of British foreign intelligence agency MI6, had a similar take, saying the Russians "are about to run out of steam" in Ukraine.
"They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back," Moore said.
He said it is important for Ukraine to demonstrate its ability to respond militarily to Russia, both to maintain morale and as "an important reminder to the rest of Europe that this is a winnable campaign by the Ukrainians, Because we are about to go into a pretty tough winter."
Ukraine forces on Wednesday struck a key bridge on the Dnieper River for the second time in as many days, apparently trying to loosen Russia's grip on the southern Kherson region. Ukraine's military reported Thursday that Russian forces attempted to storm the Vuhlehirska power station in the Donetsk region, but said "Ukrainian defenders made the enemy resort to fleeing."
In other developments on Thursday:
-- The operator of a major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance. But the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity and the outlook was uncertain. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance. The pipeline is Germany's main source of Russian gas. German officials had feared that the pipeline might not reopen at all amid growing tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.
-- UN Secretary-General Antionio Guterres is flying to Istanbul "as part of his efforts to ensure full global access to Ukraine's agricultural products and Russian food and fertilizer," U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Haq was pressed on whether an agreement for unblocking Ukraine's ports had been reached with Russia and Ukraine. "We're hopeful," Haq told reporters, adding later, "We're not quite there yet." He said: "The situation remains a little fluid so I can't say when an agreement will be signed." Haq said it's possible Guterres will attend a meeting with officials from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on Friday but he could not confirm it.
-- Ukraine's nuclear energy plant operator says Russian forces have placed explosives and weapons in parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant where they pose significant danger. Energoatom said Thursday the heavy weapons and explosives are in the building that houses one of the six reactors at Europe's largest nuclear power station. "They are continuing to cynically, absolutely violate all norms and demands of fire, nuclear and radiation safety," the statement said.
-- Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow will consider boosting natural gas supplies to Hungary following a formal request from Budapest. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke after a meeting in Moscow on Thursday with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Russian news agencies say Szijjarto sought to get an additional 700 million cubic metres of gas from Russia this year. Hungary's populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has joined the Western sanctions against Russia, but has insisted on being exempt from the EU's oil embargo.
BREAKING | Italian parliament dissolved, paving way for early elections
