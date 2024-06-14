U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max

WASHINGTON -

Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it was working with Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation. The incident happened May 25 on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California.

The crew regained control of the plane and landed safely in Oakland. No injuries were reported.

The FAA says that an inspection of the Boeing Max showed damage to a unit that controls backup power to the plane's rudder. The FAA says other airlines have not reported anything similar.