Business

    • U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max

    A worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. on Nov. 18, 2020. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo) A worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. on Nov. 18, 2020. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it was working with Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation. The incident happened May 25 on a Southwest flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California.

    The crew regained control of the plane and landed safely in Oakland. No injuries were reported.

    The FAA says that an inspection of the Boeing Max showed damage to a unit that controls backup power to the plane's rudder. The FAA says other airlines have not reported anything similar.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News