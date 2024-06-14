Kate Winslet says kissing Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic' wasn't 'all it’s cracked up to be'

Kate Winslet isn’t afraid to kiss and tell, even when it comes to one of the most famous on-screen kisses in cinematic history.

Winslet didn’t holding back when discussing the iconic scene in “Titanic” when her character locks lips with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack while standing at the front of the famous ship, telling Vanity Fair in an interview published this week that the kiss “was not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Cue millions of hearts sinking straight into the depths of the ocean.

“My god, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he,” she said, rewatching the scene. “No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Winslet said that there were a couple of factors that made this scene complicated to film, primarily the fact that she was put in charge of doing makeup touch-ups for both herself and DiCaprio in between takes because the crew wasn’t able to easily or quickly reach them. Then there was the actual kissing, which made a “mess” when the two differently toned makeup colors they were each wearing combined, she said.

“So we kept doing this kiss… and I would end up looking as though I had been sucking a caramel bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me.”

In fact, Winslet described shooting this scene as a “nightmare” because DiCaprio “wouldn’t stop laughing” and because she “couldn’t breathe in that bloody corset” she was wearing.

Ultimately, the 1997 James Cameron-directed classic went on to become one of the most beloved and successful films of all time.

“I feel that it is that film that just keeps giving,” she said. “Whole other generations of people are discovering the film or seeing it for the first time and there’s something extraordinary about that.”