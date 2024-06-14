Several major weather advisories in place across Canada

Federal forecasters are warning Friday of strong wind, hail, and rain in western Canada and the Atlantic region while hydro crews continue to repair blackouts caused by storms that descended on Ontario Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Quebecers prepare for brow-beating heat.

CTVNews.ca is following several weather advisories across Canada. Follow along for updates.

Latest updates as of 3:50 p.m. EDT:

Scattered showers, thunderstorms are forecast to pelt parts of Alberta and B.C.

N.B. should expect severe thunderstorms and ripping, 90 km/h winds as cluster of storms sprint east

A lumbering mass of hot air is likely to settle over Quebec, plunging the province into a heatwave

90 km/h winds, severe thunderstorms in the east

Forecasters say severe thunderstorms could bring strong winds, heavy rain, hail and lightning Friday afternoon and evening.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms south of Grand Falls are quickly moving east. Aroostook, Lower Portage, Plaster Rock are in the path. Extreme winds could reach 90 km/h, potentially felling tree branches, and damaging weak buildings. Heavy downpour may also lead to pooling water on roads.

A general thunderstorm watch is in place for these areas:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

Woodstock and Carleton County

“The main threats with these storms will be locally heavy downpours, very strong wind gusts, and pea sized hail,” reads the weather statement.

Heavy rainfall, hail in the west

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of heavy rain resulting in flash flooding in northern B.C. and Alberta. Further south, severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in the following areas:

Alberta

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

B.C.

Cariboo

100 Mile

North Thompson

As much as 50 centimetres of rain could fall in Alberta’s Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie – Manning region -- a rural area in the province’s northwest Friday night through Saturday, according to a rainfall alert. Similar rainfall is expected in North Peace River, B.C. on the other side of the provincial border.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” reads the warning.

South of the areas under rainfall warnings, large parts of B.C. and Alberta were put under severe thunderstorm watches.

Crews rush to fix blackouts

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark in Quebec and Ontario as severe thunderstorms rocked the region Thursday and overnight. At times, some areas were the subject of tornado warnings.

"Crews are out in full force today working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power after severe storms yesterday affected parts of the province," reads a notice from Hydro One’s website. "Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live."

Hydro One predicted restoration of power by 11:30 p.m. at the latest for affected areas, excluding Bolton, Simcoe, and Vanleek Hill, where damage was still being assessed.

Quebec crews were quickly chipping down the remaining blackouts through the morning and afternoon on Friday.

Lightning flashes in the sky over Renfrew, Ont. (Amber Covertt)

Sweltering heat wave coming to Quebec

ECCC says a warm air mass could lumber into southern Quebec next week.

People should beware of heat stroke and exhaustion. Temperatures could rise to 34 C, followed by overnight lows of 20 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Remember to drink plenty of water,” reads the advisory.

Snow on the roads

Drivers should take note of the potential for snow on mountain-pass highways in B.C.

Cold air blowing into the interior is expected to meet heavy precipitation over the weekend. The result could be up to five centimetres of accumulated snow on the following highways:

Coquihalla Highway

Okanagan Connector

Allison Pass

Kootenay Pass

Rogers Pass

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the ECCC advisory.

Communities reeling after ping-pong hail

At least one potential tornado was detected by Doppler radar in Quebec nearly 12 kilometres north of Oskélanéo.

All severe weather warnings and watches had been called off as of Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada; the end to dozens of warnings and watch alerts from the early morning hours Thursday, late into the night.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado notices came fast and variable throughout the day, with reported risk of 100 km/h gusts and hail from the size of toonies to ping pong balls.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," read a warning from Environment Canada. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

Some regions flipped from storm watches and warnings to tornado alerts and back throughout the day as advisories spanned from north of Lake Superior, down to the outer Greater Toronto Area and east into central Quebec.

Some impacted residents received emergency alerts to their mobile devices.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

With files from CTV's Kendra Mangione