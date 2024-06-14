Health

    • More nicotine pouches pulled off shelves in latest recalls

    Nicotine pouches are seen in the above image (File). Nicotine pouches are seen in the above image (File).
    Health Canada issued a recall Friday for more nicotine pouches citing unauthorized sale in Canada.

    The health department said the recall involves XQS' 4-milligram and 6-milligram nicotine pouches.

    The nicotine pouches are sold in various flavours, including Blueberry Mint, Green Mint, Fizzy Cola, and Tropical.

    Earlier this week, Zyn nicotine pouches were also recalled because they were not authorized for sale in the country.

    "Zyn is not authorized for sale in Canada. The products at issue are being sold by unauthorized parties," the tobacco manufacturer said in a statement to CTVNews.ca Friday.

    "Rothmans, Benson and Hedges works with law enforcement to stop illicit trade and we are supportive of government efforts on this front," it added.

    Health Canada said consumers should check if their nicotine pouches are impacted and consult a health care provider before stopping their use or for health concerns.

