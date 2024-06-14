Politics

    • Singh won't break pact with Liberals despite concern PM isn't protecting democracy

    OTTAWA -

    Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is not willing to break ranks with the minority Liberal government, even after criticizing the prime minister for failing to protect Canada's democracy.

    Singh says the evidence shows Justin Trudeau is willing to accept some level of foreign interference, which weakens democracy and undermines the confidence of Canadians.

    He made those comments after reviewing the spy watchdog report that says a number of MPs have knowingly provided help to foreign governments -- information Trudeau has had for months.

    A spokesperson for the Opposition Conservatives says if Singh really has concerns Trudeau is failing to protect democracy, he must pull his support for the Liberals and let them face Canadians in an election.

    But Singh signalled his party will not walk away from the confidence-and-supply deal that is keeping the minority government in power.

    The NDP leader says it's a fallacy to suggest holding an election is a solution to election interference.

    Several investigations have found foreign interference did not threaten Canada's ability to have a free and fair election in 2019 and 2021.

    Still, the intelligence community views Canada as a permissive environment for foreign actors to pursue their strategic interests.

    Singh says his party will continue to use existing tools available to parliamentarians to find solutions to combating foreign interference, but he did not specify what will be done.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

