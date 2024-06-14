Entertainment

    • Darren Criss really named his second child Brother

    Darren Criss attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Darren Criss attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Celebrities who have given their children unique names is nothing new, but actor Darren Criss may have raised the bar.

    The “Glee” star sparked conversation recently when he shared on social media news of the arrival of his second child. The picture showed what appeared to be a small child’s hand, presumably that of Criss’s first child, two-year-old Bluesy Belle, holding sunglasses on the face of a newborn.

    But it was the caption that caused the sir.

    “M & D just delivered their follow-up single,” the caption reads. “Brother László Criss. 6/3/24. Out now.”

    Criss later clarified in the caption “…and yes his first name is Brother.”

    The reaction in the comments ranged from wondering if the two kids were named after the fictitious Blues Brothers, played by the late John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd, to concern.

    “Darren … I adore you … But you just doomed your kid to mockery for the rest of his life,” one person commented.

    Criss married Mia Swier, a writer and producer, in 2019. The couple first started dating in 2010 and share music in common.

    During a 2022 appearance on “The View,” Criss explained the origin of his daughter Bluesy’s name.

    “Her parents are musicians, but she’s named after her grandfather’s eyes,” he said at the time. “My father had very blue eyes.”

