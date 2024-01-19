World

    • Right place, right time: Calif. deputy walks in on alleged convenience store robbery

    A California police officer was at the right place at the right time when he walked in on an alleged robbery in a convenience store on Wednesday.

    According to the police department, the 48-year-old suspect walked into the West Covina, Calif. store and asked for cigarettes before flashing a firearm and demanding that the employee opened the register.

    Surveillance footage shows the cashier putting the money into a bag. As the suspect takes it, a police officer enters the store by coincidence. The employee signals to the officer, identifying the alleged thief, who then runs away. The officer chases him out.

    The officer apprehended the suspect with approximately US$400 and found he was carrying a loaded handgun, police say. He was taken into custody for alleged robbery, felon possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

