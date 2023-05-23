Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool

A California firefighter's quick reaction prevented his son from drowning in the family pool last week.

Hemet Firefighters Association shared doorbell camera footage showing Zachary Petite as he saves his one-year-old son, Cole.

The infant had taken his life vest off before falling into the pool a few seconds later.

Petite, who was helping another one of his kids when the incident happened, told local media he sprang into action as soon as he saw his son jumping into the pool.

Hemet Firefighters Association said they shared the video as "a sober reminder that a water emergency can happen to anyone at any time in a matter of seconds. Even though both parents took all the proper precautions including a gate around the pool and an appropriate PFD, the boy still managed to get in the water."

The child held his breath while he was under the water and was OK after he was pulled out of the pool.