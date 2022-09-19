Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Replay CTV News' coverage

LONDON -

Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Only 2,000 guests were present at the service in Westminster Abbey, which took place at 6 a.m. ET, but people all over the world tuned in to watch the funeral on TV and online.

Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

CTV News was in the United Kingdom providing up-to-the-minute coverage of her funeral.

Recap our coverage from reporters on the ground.