Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin

LONDON -

Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.

At the request of King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry would wear his military uniform -- his first time doing so since 2020 when gave up life as a working royal and moved to California with his wife Megan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry has been in civilian clothes at public events since the Queen died, including when he walked behind her coffin during Wednesday's procession.

The Duke of Sussex, who did two tours in Afghanistan, was joined by his brother, Prince William, in wearing military uniform at the vigil.

During the vigil, Prince Harry stood at the foot of the coffin, with his brother at the head.

Other grandchildren attending the vigil include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.The cousins wore black attire.

They stood on the platform's steps below the coffin, faced away and bowed their heads in silence.

On Friday night, the Queen's children, including the King, held a vigil at her coffin where it is lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Queen's lying in state continues until Monday morning, when the coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey for the funeral following 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.