Pope Francis meets at Vatican with relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinians living in Gaza
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war and begged for an end to what he called terrorism and "the passions that are killing everyone."
Francis spoke about the suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians after his meetings, which were arranged before the Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and a temporary halt in fighting was announced. Francis didn't refer to the deal, which marked the biggest diplomatic breakthrough since the war erupted following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
Francis said he met at the Vatican with relatives of some of the 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and separately with a delegation of Palestinians, whom the Vatican said had relatives in Gaza. In the VIP seats of St. Peter's Square were people holding Palestinian flags and scarves as well as small posters showing apparent bodies in a ditch and the word "Genocide" written underneath.
"Here we've gone beyond war. This isn't war anymore, this is terrorism," Francis said. "Please, let us go ahead with peace. Pray for peace, pray a lot for peace."
He also asked for God to help both Israeli and Palestinian people "resolve problems and not go ahead with passions that are killing everyone in the end."
Francis has spoken out repeatedly calling for an end to the war and has tried to maintain the Vatican's typical diplomatic neutrality in conflicts. The Vatican is particularly concerned about the plight of Christians in Gaza.
The Hamas attack last month killed about 1,200 people in Israel. Israel retaliatory strikes on Gaza has kiled more than 11,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
Canada
-
Public sector strike in Quebec enters 2nd day, more walkouts expected later this week
Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers, particularly in health care and education, are on strike again.
-
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
-
Report expected today on fatal capsizing off N.S. of First Nation fishing vessel
Canada's transportation safety agency is releasing its report today on the capsizing of the fishing vessel Tyhawk off western Cape Breton, which resulted in the loss of two crew.
-
Cougar killed after prowling through busy Victoria neighbourhood
A cougar that was spotted prowling through a busy Victoria neighbourhood Tuesday has been killed, in what police described as a 'difficult decision' for officers involved.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
World
-
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants.
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a breakthrough that will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory, officials said Wednesday.
-
South Korea partially suspends inter-Korean agreement after North says it put spy satellite in orbit
South Korea decided to partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement and restart front-line aerial surveillance of North Korea, hours after the North claimed to have put its first military spy satellite into orbit in violation of UN resolutions, officials in Seoul said.
-
King Charles welcomes South Korea's president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink
King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defence ties between the two countries.
-
At Black Lives Matter house, families are welcomed into space of freedom and healing
Some of the mystery and controversy shrouding a sprawling Los Angeles-area property owned by a national Black Lives Matter nonprofit have dissipated for dozens of families grieving a loved one killed by police.
Politics
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon-price contract guarantees
Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.
-
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
Health
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems
During a record-breaking heat wave in British Columbia in June 2021, 8 per cent of people who died from the extreme heat had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a March study.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada's astronauts set to receive new assignments during space agency announcement
Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments today. The federal minister of innovation, science and industry will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro tour scarred by deaths, muggings, heat-related illnesses
The deaths of two people, heat-related illnesses and other misfortunes have left legions of Taylor Swift fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar's Eras Tour, which concludes Monday night.
Business
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Black Friday, Cyber Monday shoppers to focus on quality, timing this year: experts
This year Shopify expects the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period to be just as frenzied, but something will be different: shoppers' moods.
-
Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom has announced it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
-
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
-
Yes, France is part of the European Union's heart and soul. Just don't touch its Camembert cheese
The European Union has long known that the way to France's heart is through its stomach. So, don't touch the Camembert -- never, ever. On Wednesday, legislators at the European Parliament will vote to make sure it doesn't happen.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as World Cup sponsor through 2030 ahead of Saudi-hosted tournament
Qatar Airways will be FIFA's airline sponsor at the men's 2026 World Cup being played across North America after soccer's governing body renewed with the company through 2030 on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.