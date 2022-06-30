Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

A Polish border guard patrols the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. (Michal Dyjuk / AP) A Polish border guard patrols the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. (Michal Dyjuk / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social