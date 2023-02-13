Plane believed to be searching Lake Huron for downed UFO most followed at one point on flight-tracking website

A global flight-tracking website says a plane believed to be searching for the debris of an unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday was the most-tracked flight worldwide at one point.

The Swedish website Flightradar24 said Monday before noon EST on Twitter that its most-tracked flight was a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J, a long-range search and rescue aircraft, which could be seen circling over the Canadian side of Lake Huron.

As many as 6,000 people were listed as tracking the flight at around midday Monday. By 12:30 p.m. EST, the flight was no longer being tracked.

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified flying object on Sunday over Lake Huron, the fourth such downing in eight days.

It comes after the U.S. shot down the first object, a suspected Chinese spy balloon, over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4. By then, it had already spent a week crossing through Canada and the United States.

A U.S. fighter jet took down an unidentified object off the north coast of Alaska on Feb. 10, followed by another on Feb. 11 over central Yukon.