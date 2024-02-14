Passengers throw punches onboard mid-air flight to Hawaii

Passengers onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in the middle of a brawl in mid-air after two men exchanged punches on the way to Kauai, Hawaii.

The fight posted to Instagram on Tuesday showed a man in a hat exchanging heated words in the aisle with another man seated by a window. Soon after, both men begin throwing punches at each other in between bystanders trying to keep the two apart.

The user behind the social media post, @kauai.airbnb, praised one passenger in particular wearing a blue sweater who helped calm one of the men they described as being “wild-eyed” from the fight.

It’s unclear why the two passengers were fighting but the U.S. Department of Transportation was quick to condemn the event in a post on X with a link to a news report of the incident, saying: “Reminder: Our department has zero tolerance for violent or unruly behavior aboard an aircraft. If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000.”

According to CNN, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and any potential fines the involved passengers could face.

With files from CNN.