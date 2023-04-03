New York, city of Trump's dreams, delivers his comeuppance
His name has been plastered on this city's tabloids, bolted to its buildings and cemented to a special breed of brash New York confidence. Now, with Donald Trump due to return to the place that put him on the map, the city he loved is poised to deliver his comeuppance.
Rejected by its voters, ostracized by its protesters and now rebuked by its jurors, the people of New York have one more thing on which to splash Trump's name: Indictment No. 71543-23.
"He wanted to be in Manhattan. He loved Manhattan. He had a connection to Manhattan," says Barbara Res, a longtime employee of the former president who was a vice president at the Trump Organization. "I don't know that he has accepted it and I don't know that he believes it, but New York turned on him."
None of Trump's romances have lasted longer than his courtship of New York. No place else could match his blend of ostentatious and outlandish. His love of the city going unrequited is Shakespearean enough, but Trump took it a step further, rising to the presidency only to become a hometown antihero.
Trump was born and raised in Queens to a real estate developer father whose projects were largely in Queens and Brooklyn. But the younger Trump ached to cross the East River and make his name in Manhattan. He gained a foothold with his transformation of the rundown Commodore Hotel into a glittering Grand Hyatt and ensured a spotlight on himself by appearing at the side of politicians and celebrities, popping up at Studio 54 and other hot spots and coaxing near-constant media coverage.
By the greed-is-good 1980s, he was a New York fixture. And in a city that prides itself as the centre of the world, Trump saw himself as king.
"Trump grew up with a great deal of resentment toward others who he thought had more fame, wealth, or popularity," says David Greenberg, a Rutgers University professor who wrote "Republic of Spin: An Inside History of the American Presidency." "Making it in Manhattan -- building Trump Tower and becoming a fixture of the Manhattan social scene in the 1980s -- meant a lot to him."
The feeling was never truly mutual, though. Trump left a trail of unpaid bills, jilted workers and everyday New Yorkers who saw through his shameless self-promotion.
He may have been a singular character, but in a city of 8 million stories, his was just another one.
So, for years, Trump's life here continued as the city raced on around him. Marriages came and went. Skyscrapers rose. Bankruptcies were filed. Trump flickered in and out of fame's upper echelon.
He may never have been a common New Yorker, packed in the subway on the morning commute or grabbing a hot dog from a street vendor, but for many he remained a benign, if outsized, presence.
That began changing with years of bizarre, racially-fuelled lies about Barack Obama's birthplace, and by the time he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015, to announce his presidential bid, many in his hometown had little patience for the vitriol he spewed.
Rockefeller Center played host to a weekly "Saturday Night Live" that made him a mockery, and at a Waldorf-Astoria gala, he elicited groans. In vast swaths of the city, distaste for Trump turned to hatred.
Even among Republicans, many saw him as believable as a Gucci bag on Canal Street. Trump won the state's Republican primary, but couldn't convince GOP voters in Manhattan.
"He's no longer just this TV show charlatan. People see this man is actually going to lead the country and the world in the wrong direction," says Christina Greer, a political scientist at Fordham University.
On Election Night 2016, tears flowed at the Javits Center, where Hillary Clinton's victory party never materialized, while giddy supporters of Trump reveled in his surprise win across town in a Hilton ballroom. New Yorkers' rebuke of their native son meant nothing. His face was projected unto the face of the Empire State Building as locals digested the fact that he would be president.
In the days that followed, a curious parade of politicians and celebrities journeyed to Trump Tower to meet the president-elect and, for weeks after, predictions about his presidency were rampant.
Among the musings of observers was speculation of a commuter president shuttling between New York and Washington. When word emerged that his wife and young son wouldn't immediately move to the White House, it gave credence to the idea that Trump could never fully part with the city that made him.
But Trump continued being Trump, his presidency gave way to one controversy and broken norm after another, and New York become a capital of the resistance, giving birth to persistent mass protests.
The city of his dreams was no longer a place he could call home.
"New York has gone to hell," he said as Election Day 2020 neared.
When the ballots were counted, Manhattan had seven times as many supporters of Joe Biden than those for Trump, and this time the Electoral College followed. When Trump's presidency ended and he left Washington after the violent insurrection he incited, it was clear New York would be inhospitable.
Like droves of New Yorkers before him, he retired to Florida.
When he returns north now, he spends most of his time at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The man who long tried to eschew his bridge-and-tunnel past is again separated from Manhattan by a river.
On his first return to Manhattan after leaving office, the New York Post reported a single person waited outside Trump Tower to catch a glimpse. Even protesters couldn't be bothered with him anymore.
His rebuke came from New Yorkers taking part in a rite-of-passage for city dwellers, jury duty, and if it fit the mold of prior grand juries, it brought together a quintessential Manhattan cross-section, from neighborhoods, incomes and backgrounds different enough to ensure a cast of characters fit for TV.
With word of Trump's indictment now out, the story of his deteriorating romance with New York is gaining a sense of finality. Even the Post, part of the Rupert Murdoch media empire that helped Trump win the White House to begin with, has abandoned him. The paper that once documented his affair with a screaming "Best Sex I've Ever Had" headline beside Trump's smirking face, last week called him "deranged" on a front page on which he was branded "Bat Hit Crazy" in huge letters.
Trump once bragged he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and remain popular. Today, he could hand out fifties in New York and still not win the support of most locals.
He has dismissed the grand jury's actions as a "scam" and a "persecution" and denied he did anything wrong. Democrats, he says, are lying and cheating to hurt his campaign to return to the White House.
Outside the courthouse that awaits him, the spectacle has largely been confined to the hordes of media. Among the few regular New Yorkers to make the trip there was Marni Halasa, a figure skater who showed up in a leopard print leotard, cat ears and wads of fake bills strung into a "hush money" boa. She stood alone outside Friday to celebrate the indictment of one of her city's most famous sons.
"New Yorkers are here in spirit," she says, "and I feel like I'm representing most of them."
------
Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
French minister under fire for Playboy magazine cover
French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Canada
-
Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian.
-
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
-
What you need to know about the first-time homebuyers savings account
The rules governing Canada's first-time homebuyers savings account came into force April 1, allowing prospective homebuyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
-
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
RCMP hopes to gain recruits with 150th anniversary, as N.S. inquiry casts new shadow
The RCMP is hoping to boost recruitment numbers in marking its upcoming 150th anniversary -- even as the national force's structure and practices come under damning new scrutiny.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
World
-
Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.
-
Finland to join NATO military alliance this week, chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance on Tuesday, and that he hopes its neighbor Sweden can join in coming months.
-
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
French authorities see the police as protectors who are ensuring that citizens can peacefully protest President Emmanuel Macron's contentious retirement age increase. But in the months since mass protests against the proposed pension changes began, some officers have been accused of gratuitous violence.
-
South Korea, U.S., Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to boost their co-ordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, South Korea's military said.
-
Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims
Ukraine said on Monday that Russian forces were 'very far' from capturing the eastern town of Bakhmut and that fighting raged on around the administration building where the Wagner mercenary group claimed to have raised the Russian flag.
-
Hungary's Orban tells Trump to 'keep on fighting' in tweet
Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, tweeted a message of support for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, urging him to "keep on fighting" as he faces a criminal indictment for making hush payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Politics
-
Over a year after government invoked Emergencies Act, court to hear legal challenge
A national civil liberties group is set to argue that 'nebulous or strained claims' about economic instability or general unrest weren't enough to legally justify the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act early last year.
-
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
-
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Health
-
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
-
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
-
Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian.
Entertainment
-
Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.
-
Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned Japanese musician and actor who composed for Hollywood hits such as 'The Last Emperor' and 'The Revenant,' has died. He was 71.
-
French minister under fire for Playboy magazine cover
French government minister Marlene Schiappa has come under fire from members of her own party after appearing on the front cover of Playboy magazine.
Business
-
OPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day from May to year-end
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.
-
Swiss prosecutors probe Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover
The Swiss attorney general's office says it has opened a probe into the events surrounding embattled bank Credit Suisse, which is to be taken over by rival UBS.
-
Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; World shares higher
Oil prices soared nearly six per cent on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. Shares in Asia were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
-
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
-
AI in modelling: Here's how the industry is changing
Artificial intelligence is changing many industries, with one Canadian model saying it could eventually take away her source of income.
Sports
-
Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years
Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
-
Raptors inch closer to securing spot in play-in tournament
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 on Sunday to inch closer to securing a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
-
Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania
During a weekend that saw World Wrestling Entertainment set a two-night attendance record for their signature event, the company on the verge of being sold and Roman Reigns remaining the undisputed champion, the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stepped up in an emergency.
Autos
-
Parisians massively vote to banish for-hire e-scooters
Parisians have overwhelmingly voted to banish the French capital's ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters from their streets.
-
Track incursion by Australian GP fans sparks investigation
Australian Grand Prix organizers have launched an investigation to determine how a group of fans managed to break through security and get dangerously close to Formula One cars before the chaotic race that featured three red flags had ended on Sunday.
-
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.