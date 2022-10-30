Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the ONS (Offshore Northern Seas) fair on sustainable energy in Stavanger, Norway, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at the ONS (Offshore Northern Seas) fair on sustainable energy in Stavanger, Norway, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, on Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are feared dead and several are injured in the accident. (AP Photo/Rajesh Ambaliya)

Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.

