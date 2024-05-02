Business

    • Canada trade hits $2.3 billion deficit in March: Statistics Canada

    FILE: Shipping containers are seen in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press) FILE: Shipping containers are seen in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.3 billion in March.

    The agency says it was the largest trade deficit since June 2023 and followed a surplus of $476 million in February.

    Total exports fell 5.3 per cent in March to $62.6 billion as exports of unwrought gold, which surged in February, came back down.

    Exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products decreased 17.4 per cent in March.

    Meanwhile, imports fell 1.2 per cent to $64.8 billion as imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts fell 8.1 per cent.

    In volume terms, total exports fell 4.7 per cent, while total imports decreased 1.2 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 2, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News