Man in military clothing shot and wounded a person at Dutch teaching hospital, police say

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands -

    A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said.

    Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

    Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. It wasn't immediately clear if the two shootings were linked.

    Police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, with authorities appealing for witnesses. They later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

    Further details weren't immediately available.

    There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

