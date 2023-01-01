Lula takes reins as leftist leader of politically polarized Brazil
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the capital Brasilia following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
In a speech to Congress, Lula said he was receiving a ruined country where hunger had returned under Bolsonaro, whose government he said had depleted resources for education, health and the conservation of forests, and undermined human rights.
He accused Bolsonaro's "negationist" administration of committing "genocide" by failing to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians.
Lula said he won October's election against opponents who had attacked the country's internationally-praised voting system.
"If we are here, it is thanks to the political awareness of Brazilian society and the democratic front that we formed," he said. "Democracy was the great victor, overcoming the greatest mobilization of public and private resources ever seen and the most violent threat to freedom to vote."
After the swearing-in, Lula was due to drive in an open-top Rolls-Royce to the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while tens of thousands gathered to celebrate on Brasilia's esplanade.
The mood in the city was tense after the most fraught election in a generation.
Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.
His 580 days in prison reinforced his sense of social justice and convinced him of the need to prioritize ending poverty over boosting profits, allies said. Read full story
In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.
Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil's stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.
"A lot is expected of Lula. He'll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants," said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.
His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.
Police detained a man on Sunday who was carrying fireworks and a knife and tried to enter the esplanade for the inauguration, Brasilia police said.
On Christmas Eve, a Bolsonaro supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.
Lula said those responsible for anti-democratic acts would be held accountable, though he did not mention Bolsonaro.
"We do not carry any spirit of revenge against those who tried to subjugate the nation to their personal and ideological designs, but we will guarantee the rule of law," he said.
In a thinly veiled dig, acting President Hamilton Mourao, who was Bolsonaro's vice president, criticized his former boss for failing to lead the country and allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive after his October defeat at the polls.
"Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation ... allowed silence or inopportune and deleterious protagonism to create an atmosphere of chaos and social disintegration," Mourao said in a speech late on Saturday.
Mourao defended Bolsonaro's four years in power for leaving a strong economy, but criticized environmental backsliding after deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year-high.
As tens of thousands of Lula supporters arrived in central Brasilia for Sunday's celebrations, authorities deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians was also temporarily banned.
Organizers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.
On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a teary address in which he condemned the Christmas Eve bomb plot as a "terrorist act" but praised his supporters who camped outside army barracks across the country calling for a coup.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello, Ricardo Brito, Lissandra Paraguassu, Anthony Boadle and Fernando Cardoso; editing by Daniel Wallis and Kirsten Donovan)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
Canada
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
-
Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador to see 'significant' rain going into new year
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador that will remain in effect until Monday.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
World
-
Lula takes reins as leftist leader of politically polarized Brazil
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the capital Brasilia following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
-
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.
-
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
-
NYPD officers injured in machete attack, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event
A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.
-
9 dead, including children, after stampede during New Year's event in Uganda
Police say a stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, has left at least nine people dead, including children.
-
Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays
Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.
Politics
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
Feds eyeing 'variety of options' for planned firearm buyback program: Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is 'looking at a variety of options' to carry out a planned buyback of banned firearms -- including enlisting outside help.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for China a 'political move,' says expert
An expert says Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus.
Health
-
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
-
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2023, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
Netflix's new crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order
Netflix is set to launch an eight-part crime story titled 'Kaleidoscope,' on New Years Day, where each viewer will be able to watch the series in a randomized order.
-
The most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and more
As 2023 begins, CNN takes a look at the most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and podcasts.
-
Quebecers are listening to less local music, musicians hope streaming bill will help
Members of Quebec's music industry say they hope a federal bill will become law and help them get more listens on streaming platforms. Quebec's statistics institute says local artists in 2022 accounted for less than eight per cent of plays on streaming platforms such as Spotifiy, YouTube and Google Play Music.
Business
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member, joining Eurozone, Schengen Area
At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area.
Lifestyle
-
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
Sports
-
Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team
Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime says winning momentum has boosted confidence
Felix Auger-Aliassime said his superb form in the second half of last year has left him full of confidence for 2023, as the world number six gears up for the new season as part of a heavyweight field in the Adelaide International 1 tournament.
-
Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24
Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.