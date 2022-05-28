Landslides and floods kill at least 31 in northeast Brazil

A woman stands on a bus stop bench as a driver of a Volkswagen van navigates a flooded street in Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Marlon Costa/Futura Press) A woman stands on a bus stop bench as a driver of a Volkswagen van navigates a flooded street in Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Marlon Costa/Futura Press)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?

The devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec last weekend damaged thousands of hydro poles across the two provinces. CTVNews.ca gives a rundown of where utility companies get their hydro poles from, as well as the climate challenges in the grid infrastructure.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social