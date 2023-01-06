Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.

