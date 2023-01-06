Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
The House will be back at it Friday, with Republicans trying to elect their new House speaker - this time, against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The deadly attack was an unimaginable scene of chaos that shook the country when a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying the Republican's 2020 election defeat.
McCarthy made no promises of a final vote that would secure him the speaker's gavel, but glimmers of a deal with at least some of the far-right holdouts who have denied him support were emerging.
“We've got some progress going on,” McCarthy said late Thursday, brushing back questions about the lengthy, messy process. “It's not how you start, it's how you finish.”
The agreement McCarthy presented to the holdouts from the conservative Freedom Caucus and others centers around rules changes they have been seeking for months. Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker's office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence in drafting and passing legislation.
Even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers, leaving him constantly under threat of being voted out by his detractors. But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in U.S. history.
At the core of the emerging deal is the reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single lawmaker to make a motion to “vacate the chair,” essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker. McCarthy had resisted allowing it, because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker John Boehner, chasing him to early retirement.
The chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who had been a leader in Trump's efforts to challenge his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, appeared receptive to the proposed package, tweeting an adage from Ronald Reagan, “Trust but verify.”
Other wins for the holdouts include provisions in the proposed deal to expand the number of seats available on the House Rules Committee, to mandate 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes and to promise to try for a constitutional amendment that would impose federal limits on the number of terms a person could serve in the House and Senate.
Lest hopes get ahead of reality, conservative holdout Ralph Norman of South Carolina said: “This is round one.”
It could be the makings of a deal to end a standoff that has left the House unable to fully function. Members have not been sworn in and almost no other business can happen. A memo sent out by the House's chief administrative officer Thursday evening said that committees “shall only carry-out core Constitutional responsibilities.” Payroll cannot be processed if the House isn't functioning by Jan. 13.
After a long week of failed votes, Thursday's tally was dismal: McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number from 100 years ago in the last drawn-out fight to choose a speaker.
The California Republican exited the chamber and quipped about the moment: “Apparently, I like to make history.”
Feelings of boredom, desperation and annoyance seemed increasingly evident.
One McCarthy critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, cast votes for Trump - a symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the Republican Party's future. Then he went further, moving the day from protest toward the absurd in formally nominating the former president to be House speaker on the 11th ballot. Trump got one vote, from Gaetz, drawing laughter.
Democrats said it was time to get serious. “This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader,” said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party's leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.
What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.
Democratic leader Jeffries of New York won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.
Pressure has grown with each passing day for McCarthy to somehow find the votes he needs or step aside. The incoming Republican chairmen of the House's Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.
“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House,” Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement.
But McCarthy's right-flank detractors, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Trump, appeared emboldened - even though the former president publicly backed McCarthy.
Republican Party holdouts repeatedly put forward the name of Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, ensuring continuation of the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics. They also put forward Republican Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, splitting the protest vote.
Donalds, who is Black, is seen as an emerging party leader and a GOP counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Jeffries, who is the first Black leader of a major political party in the U.S. Congress and on track himself to become speaker some day.
Ballots kept producing almost the same outcome with 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support McCarthy, leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
In fact, McCarthy saw his support slip to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply “present,” and later to 200. With just a 222-seat GOP majority, he could not spare votes.
The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including Boehner, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner's early retirement.
The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.
------
AP writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Hackers post email addresses linked to 200 million Twitter accounts, security researchers say
Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say.
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Canada
-
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
-
Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
-
Prince Edward Island bald eagle receives rare surgery, heads to new home in Halifax
He won't be able to soar into the skies or skim the waters with his wings, but a bald eagle treated at a veterinary college at the University of Prince Edward Island after being hit by a car in October 2021 is doing well and settling in a new home.
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
World
-
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
-
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
-
2 years after Jan. 6, fight for speaker paralyzes U.S. Congress again
Two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the U.S's legislative branch is again paralyzed -- not by violence this time but by a tortuous struggle among Republicans over who should lead them, and the House itself, as speaker.
-
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
-
Kevin McCarthy fails and fails again: 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed and failed again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
-
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Health
-
Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study
A new Canadian study has found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
-
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
-
Accessible public transit linked to better health: study
New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
-
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
Business
-
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
-
Europe's inflation slows again to 9.2%, but cost of living still high
Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again. While the cost of living is still painfully high, the slowdown is a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers.
Lifestyle
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
-
Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub
Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.
Sports
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the World Juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time that Team Canada scored a goal.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.