Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.

People react after gunshots in Nara, western Japan, July 8, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

