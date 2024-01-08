Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Monday, the latest in an escalating exchange of strikes along the border that have raised fears of another Mideast war even as the fighting in Gaza exacts a mounting toll on civilians.
The strike on an SUV killed a commander in a secretive Hezbollah force that operates along the border, according to a Lebanese security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations. Hezbollah identified the slain fighter as Wissam al-Tawil without providing details.
He is the most senior militant in the armed group to have been killed since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel triggered all-out war in Gaza and lower-intensity fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has escalated since an Israeli strike killed a senior Hamas leader in Beirut last week.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is back in the region this week, appears to be trying to head off a wider conflict.
Israel says it has largely wrapped up major operations in northern Gaza and is now focusing on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis. Israeli officials have said the fighting will continue for many more months as the army seeks to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken during the militant group's Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.
The offensive has already killed over 23,000 Palestinians, devastated vast swaths of the Gaza Strip, displaced nearly 85% of its population of 2.3 million and left a quarter of its residents facing starvation.
'SICKENING SCENES' IN GAZA'S OVERWHELMED HOSPITALS
Medics, patients and displaced people fled from the main hospital in central Gaza as the fighting drew closer, witnesses said Monday. Losing the facility would be another major blow to a health system shattered by three months of war.
Doctors Without Borders and other aid groups withdrew from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in recent days, saying it was too dangerous. That spread panic among people sheltering there, causing many to join the hundreds of thousands who have fled to the south of the besieged territory.
Tens of thousands of people have sought shelter in Gaza's hospitals, which are also struggling to treat dozens of people wounded each day in Israeli strikes. Only 13 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are even partially functioning, according to the UN humanitarian office.
Omar al-Darawi, an employee at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said the facility has been struck multiple times in recent days. He said thousands of people left after the aid groups pulled out, and that patients have been concentrated on one floor so the remaining doctors can tend to them more easily.
"We have large numbers of wounded who can't move" he said. "They need special care, which is unavailable."
More dead and wounded arrive each day as Israeli forces advance in central Gaza following heavy airstrikes. The Health Ministry said early Monday that 73 bodies and 99 wounded were brought to the hospital in just the last 24 hours.
World Health Organization staff who visited Sunday saw "sickening scenes of people of all ages being treated on blood-streaked floors and in chaotic corridors," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN agency, said in a statement. "The bloodbath in Gaza must end."
DIRE CONDITIONS IN THE ISOLATED NORTH
The situation is even more dire in northern Gaza, which Israeli forces cut off from the rest of the territory in late October.
Entire neighbourhoods have been demolished, and hundreds of thousands of people have fled, while those who remain face severe shortages of food and water. The WHO said late Sunday it has not been able to deliver supplies to northern Gaza in 12 days.
Even there, Israel is still battling what it describes as pockets of militants.
An airstrike early Sunday flattened a four-story home filled with displaced people in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp, killing at least 70, including women and children, according to Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza's civil defence. There was no immediate confirmation from the Health Ministry, which has struggled to maintain its operations in the north.
Search efforts were still underway on Monday. The civil defence circulated a graphic video showing the aftermath of attack, with several bodies scattered among the rubble.
Jabaliya, which was built for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation and is now a dense, built-up neighbourhood, has seen weeks of heavy fighting.
More than 22,800 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 58,000 wounded, since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The death toll does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Health officials say about two-thirds of those killed have been women and minors.
Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the group operates in heavily populated residential areas, but the military rarely comments on individual strikes. The military says it has killed some 8,000 militants, without providing evidence, and that 176 of its own soldiers have been killed in the offensive.
SEEKING TO HEAD OFF A WIDER WAR
Blinken, who met with the leaders of Jordan and Qatar on Sunday, once again spoke of the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to minimize harm to civilians and allow more aid into the territory. But his main focus appeared to be preventing the war from spreading.
The killing of a senior Hamas leader in a strike in Beirut last week ratcheted up tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border, where Israel and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, have been regularly trading fire since the start of the war.
A Hezbollah rocket barrage hit a sensitive air traffic base in northern Israel on Saturday in one of the biggest attacks in three months of low-intensity fighting along the border. The militant group said was an "initial response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy political leader Saleh Arouri.
Israel has mostly sought to limit the fighting in its north, but its leaders say their patience is wearing thin, and that if the tensions cannot be resolved through diplomacy, they are prepared to go to war.
Hezbollah began firing rockets shortly after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack ignited the war. Hamas and other militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel that day, mostly civilians, and took some 250 people hostage, over 100 of whom were released during a ceasefire in November.
Hezbollah has said its attacks, which have driven tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes, aim to ease pressure on Gaza. But the group appears wary of risking an all-out war that would bring massive destruction to Lebanon.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lows of -50 C, up to 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
Fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war with each strike
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
opinion Iowa caucuses will test Donald Trump's strength as a presidential contender
In his column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the fast-approaching Iowa caucuses, which will be the first true test of Donald Trump's durability as a presidential contender in this U.S. election cycle.
How to watch a rare total solar eclipse across eastern Canada this year
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
Canada
-
Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
-
Lows of -50 C, up to 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
-
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
-
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
-
Some Maritimers brace for the first cold snap of the season
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
World
-
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
-
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
-
Fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war with each strike
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
-
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Monday, the latest in an escalating exchange of strikes along the border that have raised fears of another Mideast war even as the fighting in Gaza exacts a mounting toll on civilians.
-
Norwegian mass killer begins second attempt to sue state for alleged breach of human rights
Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, launched his second attempt at suing the state on Monday, accusing the Justice Ministry of breaching his human rights.
-
China says it has detained a person accused of collecting secrets for Britain
China says it has detained an individual accused of collecting state secrets on behalf of Britain's foreign intelligence agency MI6.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch a rare total solar eclipse across eastern Canada this year
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
-
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
-
First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries
The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed toward the moon Monday, launching private companies on a space race to make deliveries for NASA and other customers.
Entertainment
-
Inside the 2024 Golden Globes: What you didn't see on camera
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
-
Canadians Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short emptyhanded at Golden Globe Awards
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
-
Lily Gladstone is the Golden Globes' first Indigenous best actress winner
When Lily Gladstone took the stage Sunday night to accept her first Golden Globe, she spoke to the live TV audience in the Blackfeet language. 'This is a historic win,' she said, becoming the Globes' first Indigenous winner of best actress in a drama.
Business
-
Air Transat and CUPE reach new tentative contact for flight attendants
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
-
Lululemon Athletica raises financial guidance for fourth quarter
Lululemon Athletica Inc. has raised its financial guidance for its fourth quarter.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
Sports
-
Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
-
Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney revel in team's latest big win in FA Cup
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have FA Cup fever -- just like their soccer club Wrexham. The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury, a team from one division higher in English soccer's pyramid.
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.