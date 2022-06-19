IS claims attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital of Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'

Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'

Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president

Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social