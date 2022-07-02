Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria
Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria
Iran's foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria's north.
Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.
Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad's strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria's 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.
Amirabdollahian's visit came hours after Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the border with Lebanon wounding two people, Syrian state media reported.
It also comes after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said he's planning a major military operation to create a 30-kilometre deep buffer zone inside Syria along Turkey's border. He said he would do that by way of a cross-border incursion against U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters -- an attempt that failed in 2019.
"We understand the concerns of our neighbor Turkey but we oppose any military measure in Syria," Amirabdollahian said, adding that Iran is trying to solve the "misunderstanding between Turkey and Syria through dialogue."
Analysts have said Erdogan is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to push his own goals in Syria. Turkey agreed this week to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying the Nordic nations had agreed to crack down on groups that Ankara deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension.
Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden extradite wanted individuals and lift arms restrictions imposed after Turkey's 2019 military incursion into northeast Syria.
Amirabdollahian blasted Israel saying that through its airstrikes it is trying to destabilize Syria and show that the country lacks security.
The Israel attack was the first since a June 10 airstrike on the international airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unusable. The airport was closed for two weeks and flights resumed on June 23.
State news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes flying over northern Lebanon fired missiles toward several chicken farms in the village of Hamidiyeh south of the coastal city of Tartus. The attack happened a few kilometres north of the border with Lebanon.
SANA said two people, including a woman, were wounded and there was material damage.
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Hezbollah, which has fighters deployed in Syria fighting on the side of Assad's government forces and ships arms believed to be bound for the militias.
The Damascus International Airport strike marked a major escalation in Israel's campaign, further ratcheting up tensions between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally, the militant Hezbollah group, on the other.
------
Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
Home sales could fall by one-quarter on average this year: TD report
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study says
Living with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
Canada
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
Police looking to identify Puslinch, Ont. man who paved driveway without permission
Ontario police are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in an 'unwanted residential paving incident' in Puslinch, Ont.
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say
A lack of programs to certify lifeguards amid the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the industry-wide shortage seen in Canada, a Toronto city official says.
-
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
World
-
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
-
'Revolutionary' U.S. Supreme Court term on abortion, guns and more
Abortion, guns and religion -- a major change in the law in any one of these areas would have made for a fateful U.S. Supreme Court term. In its first full term together, the court's conservative majority ruled in all three and issued other significant decisions limiting the government's regulatory powers.
-
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
The Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court order late Friday night that said clinics could continue performing abortions, just days after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the fall of Roe v. Wade.
-
Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria
Iran's foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria's north.
-
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
-
Distrust remains after U.S. Navy report on tainted Hawaii water
Lauren Wright continues to be leery of the water coming out of the taps in her family's U.S. Navy home in Hawaii, saying she doesn't trust that it's safe.
Politics
-
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon calls on Canadians to work toward inclusive society
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians should work together to build an inclusive society in her official message to the nation to mark Canada Day.
Health
-
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
-
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study says
Living with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
-
Monkeypox cases triple in Europe, WHO says, Africa concerned
The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.
Sci-Tech
-
Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.
-
Germany, Nigeria sign accord for return of Benin Bronzes
Germany and Nigeria on Friday signed an agreement paving the way for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were taken from Africa more than 120 years ago -- an accord that Nigerian officials hope will prompt other countries to follow suit.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
'We have to build bridges': Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk on Ukraine, reconciliation
Moving toward reconciliation doesn't come from jumping 'the queue to perfection,' but by building bridges and trusting one another, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk told CTV News Channel during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Friday.
-
Canadian rock star Randy Bachman reunited with beloved stolen guitar
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman's long search came to an end Friday when he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel.
-
R. Kelly placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years in prison, his lawyer says
R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch at the federal detention facility in New York where he is being held after he was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, his lawyer said Friday.
Business
-
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany's regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.
-
Pre-pandemic sized crowds descend on U.S. airports for holiday
The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in America in 2019, before the pandemic.
-
Airport worker strikes ground some flights in Paris
Airport workers went on strike at Paris' main international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle on Friday, forcing the cancellation of about 10 per cent of flights and bringing more disruption to early summer travel.
Lifestyle
-
Man transforms minivan into solar-powered office after layoff
After becoming a casualty of a major downsizing at work, Robert Mah converted his minivan into a solar-powered mobile office and drove from Ontario to Victoria, B.C.
-
'Extraordinarily rare' Princess Diana portrait goes on display in London
A rare portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be on public display for the first time after it was recently sold for US$201,600 at auction.
-
Venice unveils mandatory day-trippers' reservation and fee
Starting in January, Venice will oblige day-trippers to make reservations and pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city, in a bid to better manage visitors who often far outnumber residents in the historic centre, clogging narrow streets and heavily-used foot bridges crossing the canals.
Sports
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.
-
Video shows Piquet adding homophobic slur against Hamilton
More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton.
-
Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage in the rain
Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the Tour de France opening stage while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished third on Friday.
Autos
-
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper electric cars
Australia's new government is putting climate change at the top of its legislative agenda when Parliament sits next month for the first time since the May 21 election, with bills to enshrine a cut in greenhouse gas emissions and make electric cars cheaper, a minister said on Wednesday.
-
Mounties issue 80 tickets in B.C. national park after crashes kill 3 bears in 6 days
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.