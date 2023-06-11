Hospitalized Pope Francis walks a bit, follows mass on TV, lunches with medical personnel and aides

A candle with the image of Pope Francis is left in front of the windows of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, on June 11, 2023, where Pope Francis is recovering from the abdominal surgery he underwent on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) A candle with the image of Pope Francis is left in front of the windows of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, on June 11, 2023, where Pope Francis is recovering from the abdominal surgery he underwent on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social