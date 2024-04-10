'Horsing around': Wandering horse surprises commuters at Australian train station

Commuters waiting for a late night train in a suburb of Sydney, Australia, were stunned to see a horse wandering on the platform last week.

CCTV cameras show the horse walking in the Warwick Farm station shortly before midnight on April 5. The horse can be seen wandering along the platform as a train approaches.

Transport for NSW said that train drivers were warned of the danger and told to slow down around the station, though the video showed the horse staying behind the yellow line.

After the train entered the station, the horse walked towards the carpark area before it was loaded into a trailer by its owner.

According to local media, the train station is located near a race track. However, it was not immediately clear whether the horse escaped from there or wandered off from a nearby farm.

With files from Reuters and Storyful