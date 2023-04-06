Grief wracks parents after Brazilian axe attack kills 4 kids
They sent their seven-year-old to day care Wednesday and plunged into the deepest nightmare of any parent's life.
A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and burst into the day-care centre in southern Brazil, killing little Larissa Maia Toldo and three other children. On Thursday, Larissa's parents held hands over her white-draped coffin, decorated with a few bouquets, as three of the four victims were prepared for burial.
Relatives remembered the joys of their children's short lives. Five-year-old Bernardo Cunha Machado loved pets and his family brought his beloved toy turtle to his funeral. He was talkative and had lots of friends, relatives remembered.
Bernardo Pabst da Cunha, 5, loved Spiderman and his father came to his funeral wearing a Spiderman t-shirt.
Their parents, along with other mourners at the S├úo Jose cemetery, which overlooks Blumenau's German district, could barely speak with the press as they grieved. All of Brazil was struggling for answers in the face of unspeakable violence waged against the most innocent.
All four victims had been their parents' only children, with no siblings, Mayor Mario Hildebrandt told reporters. An Easter celebration aimed at children was cancelled.
Mourners had to either drive or climb up a steep ladder to the burial site in a private room or the cemetery. A middle-aged woman cried for one of the children, whose casket was being taken by a black van.
"My nephew! My nephew! My nephew!" she cried.
Dozens of mourners gathered at the day care centre in Blumenau to pray, to lay flowers for the victims and to weep. At least four other children were wounded in the attack, the second at a school in the past week.
"I will never forget this father in tears screaming, `Wake up, Bernardo, it is time to go to school!" said Rose Silva, a day care staffer at the funeral. "Why did he do that to children who were just playing at school?"
Carlos Kroetz and other parents arrived to collect backpacks left at the centre during the mayhem.
"My daughter thinks a thief came in and ran away without harming anyone," Kroetz told The Associated Press while holding his 6-year-old's Minnie Mouse bag. "She knew kids who died. We still have to figure out a way to tell her. For now, she is afraid of going to the bathroom by herself, because she thinks the thief will be there."
Franciele Chequeto said one of the girls killed was friends with her 7-year-old son Gabriel.
"He wasn't understanding," Chequeto said. "I sat down and told him that he no longer will be able to see some of his little friends."
A vigil outside the centre Wednesday evening ended after parents released four white balloons over the school.
School attacks in Brazil have happened with ever greater frequency in recent years.
Justice Minister Flavio Dino met with representatives from student associations and told reporters in Brasilia that he was directing 150 million reais ($30 million) from the nation's public security fund to shore up school safety. He said that money will pay for both heightened policing and an expansion of a Brasilia-based team for the monitoring of deep-web communities, places on the internet where hate speech and violence can be glorified.
Education Minister Camilo Santana announced the creation of a group to address school violence. Santana will lead the group, which is scheduled to meet for the first time Thursday.
"There are no words to console the families. Anyone who has lost a relative knows that there are no words," a teary-eyed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday at the start of a ministerial meeting. His ministers observed a minute of silence.
From 2000 to 2022, there were 16 attacks or violent episodes in schools in Brazil, according to a report from researchers led by Daniel Cara, an education professor at the University of Sao Paulo.
Last week, a student in Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded several others. Brazil has seen at least one past attack on a day care centre, too. In May 2021, an assailant used a dagger to kill three children under 2 and two adults.
Often, the killers are young people who engage in misogynistic or racist speech, employ neo-Nazi and fascist symbols and enter online communities where violence is lauded, Cara told The Associated Press.
Young people who are suffering find shelter in these online communities, according to Cleo Garcia, a member of the GEPEM research group investigating bullying and violence in schools.
"In the United States, this is already considered an epidemic and we hope it doesn't reach that point here," Garcia said.
Simone Aparecida Camargo, a teacher at the day care centre attacked Wednesday, told the AP she believes unrestricted access to phones and the internet is to blame, and said she was skeptical of the push by authorities to boost the number and frequency of patrols around schools.
"How long can we have police near schools? A week? They need to look deeper," she said.
Camargo locked dozens of children in a bathroom after she heard a colleague screaming about a man who had broken into the day care centre, potentially averting an even greater tragedy.
"We didn't think there was a massacre happening out there," said Camargo, who has worked at the day care centre for five years. "We see this abroad and never thought it could happen here."
------
Martins reported from Sao Paulo. AP writer David Biller contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
Have trouble sleeping? You may be more likely to have a stroke, study suggests
People who have trouble sleeping may be at a higher risk of having a stroke, according to a new study.
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Canada
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million households plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm
As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.
-
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
-
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
-
'Fighting for his rights': Sask. man with schizophrenia allegedly denied SAID benefits after being injured in fire
Jennifer Flesjer says her brother, Jeffrey, is being denied his Saskatchewan Assured Income Disability (SAID) benefits after being grievously injured in a house fire in Regina.
World
-
Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon raise risk of conflict
Militants fired a heavy barrage of rockets from Lebanon at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least one person and ratcheting up regional tensions as Israelis celebrated the Jewish Passover holiday.
-
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
In a Holy Thursday ritual symbolizing humility, Pope Francis washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison, assuring them of their dignity and telling them 'any of us' can fall into sin.
-
Grief wracks parents after Brazilian axe attack kills 4 kids
Parents in this small city in southern Brazil are struggling with how to explain to their children that a man slaughtered four of their friends, while Brazilians across the country are wondering what should be done to stem an apparently systemic rise of violence in schools.
-
Italy's Berlusconi has leukemia, lung infection, doctors say
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is being treated for a lung infection that is a result of chronic leukemia, his doctors said Thursday, revealing the latest of string of health setbacks for the 86-year-old media mogul.
-
Belarus sentences ex-presidential candidate Andrei Dmitriev to 18 months in prison
A Belarus court on Thursday sentenced a politician who stood against leader Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed presidential election in 2020 to 18 months in prison.
-
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Politics
-
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
-
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
-
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Health
-
Have trouble sleeping? You may be more likely to have a stroke, study suggests
People who have trouble sleeping may be at a higher risk of having a stroke, according to a new study.
-
Japan is running out of space to bury chickens culled over bird flu
Japan has lost so many chickens to bird flu, it's now running out of land to bury them.
-
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
-
'It's an especially bad time': Tech layoffs are hitting ethics and safety teams
Big Tech companies brought on employees focused on election safety, misinformation and online extremism. The wave of cuts has raised questions among some inside and outside the industry about Silicon Valley's commitment to providing extensive guardrails and user protections at a time when content moderation and misinformation remain challenging problems to solve.
-
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' has all the charm of an unplugged Game Boy
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' 'Air,' and 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'
-
Ellie Goulding thinks we all need to be more selfish
Ellie Goulding said her struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and insecurity about how she looks were exacerbated in the early stages of her stardom.
-
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Business
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
-
Swiss cut up to $66M in bonuses for top Credit Suisse execs
The Swiss government says it's ordered cuts to the bonuses of top executives of Credit Suisse, with nearly 1,000 managers being 'deprived' of tens of millions combined as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.
-
Stocks slip as they close out a weak, holiday-shortened week
Stocks on Wall Street are drifting lower Thursday, threatening to send the S&P 500 to its first losing week in the last four following some discouraging reports on the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Sports
-
Canada soccer moves to No. 47, World Cup winner Argentina moves atop FIFA rankings
World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47.
-
Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won't take warmup on Pride night Thursday
Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov won't participate in warmup for the team's Pride night on Thursday ahead of a game against the Washington Capitals, head coach Martin St. Louis said.
-
Hall of Famer Darren Flutie to join Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour
CFL Hall of Fame receiver Darren Flutie will be added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field on Aug. 17, the team announced Thursday.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.