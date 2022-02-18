After spending 30 years under water, an abandoned village in Spain is visible again because of drought.

Located near the Portuguese border, the village of Aceredo was flooded in 1992 to create a reservoir. But drought caused by a lack of rain in recent months has plunged reservoir capacity to just 15 per cent, unveiling parts of the lost village.

Tourists and former residents are now flocking to the eerie site, although local authorities are warning them to be careful around the deteriorated buildings.

