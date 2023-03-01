Ghislaine Maxwell's appeals arguments mirror earlier claims

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.

Canada

World

  • What to know about Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    Alex Murdaugh's family long dominated the legal scene in his small South Carolina county but for the past six weeks, Murdaugh has been on the other side of the courtroom, standing trial on murder charges in the shootings of his wife and son.

    Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Feb. 27, 2023. (Jeff Blake / The State via AP, Pool)

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's appeals arguments mirror earlier claims

    A federal appeals court should reverse the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell or grant a new trial on charges that she joined and enabled the sexual abuse that Jeffrey Epstein committed on scores of teenagers and young women for more than a decade, her lawyers argued in court papers Tuesday.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, on July 2, 2020. (John Minchillo / AP)

  • Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest

    Weeks of anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway. The crackdown came shortly after Israel's hard-line security minister urged a tough response to what he said were 'anarchists.'

  • Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

    Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the country's election. As he thanked his supporters he appealed for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social