Georgia Senate considers controls on school libraries and criminal charges for librarians

Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
A proposal that would require school libraries to notify parents of every book their child checks out was advanced by Georgia senators Tuesday, while a proposal to subject school librarians to criminal charges for distributing material containing obscenity waits in the wings.
The measures are part of a broad and continuing push by Republicans in many states to root out what they see as inappropriate material from schools and libraries, saying books and electronic materials are corrupting children.
Opponents say it's a campaign of censorship meant to block children's freedom to learn, while scaring teachers and librarians into silence for fear of losing their jobs or worse.
Georgia senators are also considering bills to force all public and school libraries in the state to cut ties with the American Library Association and to restrict school libraries' ability to hold or acquire any works that depict sexual intercourse or sexual arousal. Neither measure has advanced out of committee ahead of a deadline next week for bills to pass out of their originating chamber.
The state Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 5-4 Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 365 to the full Senate for more debate. The proposal would let parents choose to receive an email any time their child obtains library material.
Sen. Greg Dolezal, the Republican from Cumming, Geo. sponsoring the bill, said the Forsyth County school district, which has seen years of public fighting over what books students should be able to access, is already sending the emails. Other supporters said it was important to make sure to guarantee the rights of parents to raise their children as they want.
“I can’t understand the resistance of allowing parents to know what their children are seeing, doing and participating in while they’re at school, especially in a public school system," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, a Dahlonega, Geo. Republican.
Opponents said it's important for students to be able to explore their interests and that the bill could violate students' First Amendment rights.
“This is part of a larger national and Georgia trend to try to limit access," said Nora Benavidez, a lawyer for PEN America, a group that supports free expression. “The logical endpoint of where this bill, as well as others, are taking us is for children to have less exposure to ideas.”
The proposal to make school librarians subject to criminal penalties if they violate state obscenity laws, Senate Bill 154, is even more controversial. Current law exempts public librarians, as well as those who work for public schools, colleges and universities, from penalties for distributing material that meets Georgia's legal definition of “harmful to minors.”
Dolezal argues that school librarians should be subject to such penalties, although he offered an amendment Tuesday that makes librarians subject to penalties only if they “knowingly” give out such material. He argues that Georgia shouldn't have a double standard where teachers can be prosecuted for obscenity while librarians down the hall cannot. He said his real aim is to drive any such material out of school libraries.
“The goal of this bill is to go upstream of the procurement process and to ensure that we are not allowing things in our libraries that cause anyone to ever have to face any sort of criminal prosecution," Dolezal said.
Supporters of the bill hope to use the threat of criminal penalties to drive most sexual content out of libraries, even though much sexual content doesn't meet Georgia's obscenity standard.
“If you are exploiting children, you should be held accountable," said Rhonda Thomas, a conservative education activist who helped form a new group, Georgians for Responsible Libraries. “You’re going to find that our students are falling behind in reading, math, science, but they’re definitely going to know how to masturbate.”
Robert “Buddy” Costley, of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, said the bill won't solve the content problems that activists are agitated about.
“My fear is is that if we tell parents that this is the solution — your media specialists, the people that have been working for 200 years in our country to loan books, they're the problem — we will have people pressing charges on media specialists instead of dealing with the real problem,” Costley said.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the top political opponent of Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin who died in a remote arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
A dispute that resulted in charges being laid against a landlord in Barrie last week is serving as an anecdote for just how dire the situation regarding unresolved cases is in Ontario.
One dog had to be euthanized and dozens of others are suffering after being surrendered by a breeder during an animal cruelty investigation, according to the BC SPCA
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Divers have recovered the body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham from a Texas river days after the girl went missing, and authorities are preparing to file a murder charge against a friend of her father who lived on her family’s property, a sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.
Two men charged with murder in last week's shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade were strangers who pulled out guns and began firing within seconds of starting an argument, according to court documents released Tuesday.
Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the top political opponent of Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin who died in a remote arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
The World Food Program said Tuesday it has paused deliveries of food to isolated northern Gaza because of increasing chaos across the territory, hiking fears of potential starvation. A study by the UN children's agency warned that one in six children in the north are acutely malnourished.
U.S. President Joe Biden started a three-day swing through California on Tuesday as he looks to soak up more cash for his reelection bid.
One person was arrested Tuesday after they allegedly set off a 'mortar-type firework' near a Southern California shopping centre, police said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
Beyonce's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones.
It was always about keeping it simple for Kristen Campbell.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.