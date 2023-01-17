Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient
Matteo Messina Denaro's long record as a killer -- turncoat mobsters said he'd boast of enough murders to fill a cemetery -- greatly burnished his credentials among his peers as a major boss in the Sicilian Mafia.
After 30 years eluding capture while still running much of the Mafia's affairs, he was arrested Monday at a Palermo clinic, where the convicted mobster was receiving chemotherapy. But while he was hustled off early Tuesday to a maximum-security prison on the Italian mainland, his capture is hardly expect to bring the demise of the Cosa Nostra, thanks to the syndicate's more than century-old roots and rules.
"What will happen in detail, we can't know," Palermo Prosecutor General Lia Sava, said on Rai state radio about the future of the Mafia.
"But one thing is sure. Cosa Nostra is made up of rules. It has supported itself on these rules for 150 years, so certainly it will put into motion those rules to repair the damage, and thus create the new leadership structure needed after the arrest," Sava said.
While Messina Denaro wielded great influence in the Mafia, for decades Cosa Nostra has lacked a supreme capo, investigators say.
The practically mythical figure of a "boss of bosses" ended in 1993, with the arrest in a Palermo hideout of Salvatore "Toto" Riina, who had been Italy's top fugitive for 23 years.
According to trial testimony that led to his conviction for many murders, including the 1992 bombings that killed Italy's top two anti-Mafia magistrates, Riina was in charge of Cosa Nostra's "commission" that ran illicit businesses and devised a strategy of deadly retaliation against the state for its crackdown on the mob.
"After Riina there was never an absolute boss," said Rome Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, who took up his post last year after serving as Palermo chief prosecutor, helping coordinate the hunt for Messina Denaro.
Even if the "capo di capi" figure still existed, Messina Denaro wouldn't have qualified because he came from Castelvetrano on Sicily's western edge, not from Palermo or its surrounding countryside, Lo Voi noted, citing Cosa Nostra's rules.
Still, Messina Denaro, the son of a crime boss, "was one of the most important bosses and (he) had ties with other criminal organizations in Italy and abroad," Lo Voi told The Associated Press.
"That's why his arrest surely represents an earthquake at this moment for Cosa Nostra," Lo Voi said.
Also boosting Messina Denaro's prestige was his fierce record as a murderous clan boss, holding sway over a large swath of western Sicily, Lo Voi said.
A military plane ferried Messina Denaro Tuesday to a maximum security prison in L'Aquila, in the central Apennine mountains, where strict rules for top organized crime bosses who won't cooperate with authorities include sharply limited visitor privileges.
Italy's national anti-Mafia prosecutor, Giovanni Melillo, said that finally putting Messina Denaro behind bars won't change the strategy Cosa Nostra has followed for more than a decade.
That strategy is "no longer one of violence" against the state, Melillo said on state TV Monday night, referring to the 1992 bombings that killed Palermo prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, and the 1993 bomb attacks against Rome churches, the Uffizi Galleries in Florence and an art gallery in Milan, part of the Mafia's bid to try to get the state to drop its crackdown on Cosa Nostra.
Instead Cosa Nostra is lying low, opting to "co-penetrate the social and economic fabric" of Italy, Melillo said.
A small army of turncoats helped Italian authorities put scores of Cosa Nostra members behind bars in the last few decades, and as a consequence, gave boost to the `ndrangheta crime syndicate in Italy's southern "toe," allowing it to eclipse the Sicilian mob in influence to become one of the world's biggest cocaine brokers.
In the 1980s, an FBI undercover operation working with Italian investigators, including Falcone, broke up a multi-million heroin ring and cocaine distribution operation involving Sicilian Mafia figures and the Gambino crime family in New York.
But Cosa Nostra lately "has gone back in a big way to drug trafficking," including cocaine, synthetic illegal drugs and heroin, Lo Voi said. With enough drug trade to go around, there's no real rivalry between Cosa Nostra and the 'ndrangheta, he added.
With drug trafficking, "the earnings are enormous and the activity is less dangerous than extortion," Lo Voi said.
Pressuring local businesses to pay crime clans monthly protection money, known as "pizzo," has long been a mainstay of Cosa Nostra's activity.
But some 15 years ago, grass-roots groups of young people in Palermo rebelled against their elders' longtime surrender to the practice. Forming an organization called "Addiopizzo," or "Farewell Pizzo," they encouraged businesses to report extortionists to authorities instead of paying them.
Control of local territory is crucial for the Mafia's existence.
Lo Voi said during the COVID-19 pandemic, neighborhood mobsters supplied residents with groceries when breadwinners lost jobs.
That complex relationship -- a combination of benefit, fear and even complicity -- is suspected of helping Messina Denaro elude the law for 30 years, most of that time in Sicily.
Since his capture, police have been searching his most recent hideout -- a home on a dead-end alley in Campobello di Mazara, near Trapani. The owner is Andrea Bonafede, the name the fugitive used on an identity card to receive his cancer treatment.
The real Bonafede is under investigation, including at least one of the doctors who had been involved in the fugitive's treatment at the clinic beginning in late 2020, Italian news reports said.
Fellow cancer patients told La Repubblica daily that the man who wore designer scarves and hand-painted shirts freely chatted with them while receiving chemotherapy and sometimes gave them bottles of olive oil.
Six years ago, Italian authorities confiscated 13 million euros worth of olive groves and bottling facilities linked to Messina Denaro in the countryside near Trapani.
Shouts of "Bravi!" rose in the street outside the clinic when two Carabinieri officers brought him out of the clinic.
But others wondered about why it took decades to capture him.
"I had expected for a long time that it would happen, but it is absurd that it took 30 years," Salvatore Borsellino, brother of the slain prosecutor, told AP in a video interview from Palermo.
It's clear "that he enjoyed cover" on the local level, Borsellino said. "But there must have been institutional complicity" as well.
Andrea Rosa contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Canada
-
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
French protesters call for extradition of retired priest to Canada
Activists are calling on France to extradite retired priest Johannes Rivoire to Canada to face allegations that he sexually abused Inuit children in Nunavut decades ago.
-
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
First Nations group expects landfill feasibility study to take months to finish
The First Nations advocacy group tasked with overseeing efforts to determine whether it's possible to recover the remains of two women from a landfill expects to complete a feasibility study in the next two months.
World
-
Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A Utah man who police say killed his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse, but local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, new records released Tuesday show.
-
4 church members killed in Texas plane crash
A small plane crashed Tuesday while approaching a Texas airport, killing four members of a Tennessee church and leaving the lead pastor injured, authorities and the church said.
-
Sex pills, designer clothes found in Mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout
Perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills were found on Tuesday in an apartment which investigators believe was the last hideout of Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, judicial sources said, a day after the arrest of the fugitive.
-
Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient
Matteo Messina Denaro's long record as a killer -- turncoat mobsters said he'd boast of enough murders to fill a cemetery -- greatly burnished his credentials among his peers as a major boss in the Sicilian Mafia.
-
6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says
At least six people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, are dead after an 'early morning massacre' Monday that authorities in Goshen, Calif., said may be related to cartel activity.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Politics
-
'A lot of work to do' but Trudeau 'confident' premiers will agree to health funding deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was right in saying there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal with the provinces for increased health-care funding, but that he's 'confident' that the two levels of government will get there.
-
Ottawa dedicates $9.7M to hydrogen technology development in Alberta
The latest cash injection into Alberta's budding hydrogen sector is nearly $10 million from Ottawa. Government officials say the $9.7 million will be used to improve access to hydrogen technology, develop and test that technology, attract investment and develop training.
-
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Health
-
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
-
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
-
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
-
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
-
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'
Madonna will 'Take a Bow' with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a 'Celebration' of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
Business
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed in December
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in December slowed five per cent compared with November.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. markets mixed
Strength in the energy, utility and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock post a small gain Tuesday despite weakness in metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
Lifestyle
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
-
Dartmouth photographer brings back the '80s with totally rad pet portraits
Whether it's 1980s-inspired fashions, or music, thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” there's no doubt the decade has had a comeback recently. Now, a Nova Scotia photographer is channelling the iconic period with portraits of pets and their owners.
-
Ontario boy’s hot chocolate stand raises more than $6K for SickKids
For over a month 10-year-old Cohen Lane stood outside in the frigid temperatures, braving wind and rain to sell hot chocolate and raise money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
Sports
-
University of Alabama basketball player provided gun in fatal shooting: investigators
Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
-
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.
-
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
Autos
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.