French President Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults
Published Friday, November 5, 2021 10:33AM EDT Last Updated Friday, November 5, 2021 10:33AM EDT
Alexandre Benalla enters his car surrounded by police officers as he leaves the court house in Paris, on Sept. 13, 2021. (Francois Mori / AP)
PARIS -- A former security adviser of French President Emmanuel Macron was handed a three-year jail sentence, of which two years are suspended, for roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate, French reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter.
French court also fined Alexandre Benalla 500 euros (US$575).
