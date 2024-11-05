World

    • Florida voters reject a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers discusses the medical marijuana company's product and packaging safety standards at an event in support of a Florida marijuana ballot initiative in on Oct. 23, 2024 in Hallendale Beach, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP Photo) Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers discusses the medical marijuana company's product and packaging safety standards at an event in support of a Florida marijuana ballot initiative in on Oct. 23, 2024 in Hallendale Beach, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell / AP Photo)
    Share
    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -

    Florida voters rejected a ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults at least 21 years old and allowed them to possess up to three ounces of marijuana.

    It failed to obtain the required 60 per cent threshold at a time when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making moves to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Florida’s Republican-dominated government has a lengthy history of opposing marijuana legalization.

    Another measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution was too early to call Tuesday night.

    The approval of the marijuana measure wouldn’t have immediately made marijuana legal in Florida. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to create regulations or decide how to implement the amendment during the legislative session that begins in March.

    Florida Republican officials were mixed on their support for this ballot measure. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislative leaders opposed the measure, with DeSantis saying it only benefits large marijuana corporations and would leave a marijuana stench in the air.

    But former president Donald Trump signalled support in early September for the measure and a potential federal policy shift to reclassify marijuana. He said he’d vote in favour of the initiative, one of the few positions where he and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris agreed.

    A medical marijuana ballot initiative in 2014 failed to receive the required 60 per cent threshold to pass. In 2016, then-governor Rick Scott approved a law allowing medical marijuana for patients with terminal conditions, and in that same year Florida voters approved a ballot referendum that extended access to people with conditions including HIV, PTSD, Parkinson’s disease or Crohn’s disease.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News