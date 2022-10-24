First peace talks on Ethiopia's Tigray conflict to start in South Africa

Members of the Tigrayan community protest against the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the United Arab Emirates embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Members of the Tigrayan community protest against the conflict between Ethiopia and Tigray rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region, outside the United Arab Emirates embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social